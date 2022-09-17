Adams County residents soon should be receiving postcards with details about an upcoming joint public hearing brought about by LB644.
LB644 was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 for the purpose of increased transparency for political subdivisions with property tax requests that increase by a certain amount over the previous year. This is the first year for the joint public hearing.
In Adams County, the joint public hearing will be 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the county boardroom on the second floor of the Adams County Courthouse, 500 W. Fourth St.
Counties had between Sept. 17 and Sept. 28 to hold the joint public hearings. Political subdivisions have until Sept. 30 to submit final, adopted budgets to the state.
Notice of the joint public hearing must be provided by:
- Sending postcards to all affected taxpayers from the county assessor
- Posting notice on the county’s website in counties where the population is more than 25,000
- Publishing notice in a legal newspaper of general circulation in the county by the county clerk
Political subdivisions participating in this year’s hearing include Adams County, the city of Hastings, Adams Central Public Schools, Hastings Public Schools and Silver Lake Public Schools.
County Clerk Ramona Thomas will take minutes during the meeting. She said a representative from the Adams County Board of Commissioners will oversee the meeting.
Any entity participating in the hearing is required to send one representative, which could be a single presenter.
Thomas anticipates whoever is presiding over the meeting will call up each political subdivision one at a time. The subdivision representative will present the budget and supporting documentation and ask for public comment.
“It’s just the public hearing to receive public comment and to present the budget,” she said.
Thomas said the public hearing is intended to make it clearer to members of the public how their taxes will be affected.
She received her own postcard from Custer County, where she owns property.
“It clearly states how much my taxes will be affected,” she said.
Adams County had to send notice to Hall, Kearney and Clay counties that Adams Central will hold its public hearing on Sept. 26 because Adams Central’s boundaries extend into those other counties.
“It’s very intertwined, not only with multiple elected officials here in the county, but then we also have to network with neighboring counties where boundaries overlap,” Thomas said.
Whether a political subdivision needs to participate is determined if the entity’s tax request is above the allowable growth percentage. Allowable growth percentage is a 2% increase, plus a permitted real growth percentage increase.
The real growth percentage increase is determined by the 2022 real growth value as determined by the county assessor divided by the prior year’s total real property valuation.
“It’s all very new and confusing,” Thomas said.
The vendor Adams County selected to print the postcards still was working on the postcards earlier this week but anticipated completing them by the end of the week.
The postcards need to be mailed by Sept. 19, which is seven days in advance of the public hearing.
Thomas said going through the process for the first time has been a learning experience
“That seems to be the story for every county, because it is confusing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.