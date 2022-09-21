The Adams County property tax levy rate looks to increase by 25% to support the new year’s county budget due in part because of the new jail currently under construction.
The county’s 2022 proposed tax rate is .428530, up from .342147 in 2021. That means property owners would pay 42.853 cents in tax for every $100 in assessed value of taxable property they own to support county government.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the 2022-23 budget.
Because the property tax request is increasing by 36% to $18,119,392, up from $13,332,228 for 2021-22, Adams County will participate in a joint public property tax hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the county boardroom. The County Board of Commissioners then will consider approving the budget during a special meeting 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27.
The tax rate is increasing by 25% instead of 36% because the county’s total assessed valuation rose significantly for 2022.
Chuck Neumann, chairman of the county budget committee, said the two main reasons for the increase in property tax request are the bond payment for the new jail and increased expenses related to roads and personnel.
Employees are seeing 6% wage increases.
“Due to inflation, I’m sure some of the ancillary items have also increased, especially in the roads department — fuel, gravel, anything you’ve got to haul has gone up,” Neumann said. “Probably what used to cost $100,000 now is $110,000 to $120,000.”
Adams County voters approved in November 2020 a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a justice center that would include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
Increases in material costs caused the price tag for the project to spike. By July 2021, project estimates were around $51 million.
The scope of the project then was scaled back to a 156-bed jail, and the justice center components were eliminated.
The 11-acre project site near M Street and U.S. Highway 281, on the south edge of Hastings, will allow for future expansions if needed.
The jail is estimated to be complete in fall 2023.
Neumann said completion of the jail will have a beneficial effect on the budget.
“Once the jail is completed and we don’t have the expense of shipping prisoners, plus having revenue come in for prisoners, it should come down,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved a resolution amending the 2018 floodplain regulations for the inclusion of the ability to build within designated floodplain for accessory and agricultural structures.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, motor vehicle tax exemption applications for Good Samaritan Society, replacing one and adding one; Goodwill Industries, two; Mid Nebraska Individual Services, one.
- Unanimously approved accepting the donation of bleeding control wall kits from the Central Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps and approved installing them in Adams County facilities.
- Received the certification of 2021-22 federal-aid purchase funds including $110,611 for the highway bridge buyback program and $120,167 for highway street buyback program to replace the old timber bridge on Palomino Avenue half a mile south of Pauline Boulevard.
- Unanimously approved signing interlocal agreements each with Ayr, Holstein, Kenesaw and Roseland for maintenance on boundary and/or interior streets. The interlocal agreements with Juniata and Prosser still are being negotiated.
- Unanimously approved a resolution for the chairman to sign a certification of compliance for verification of Program Compliance & Annual Reporting to Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- Unanimously approved the Kothe Subdivision at 10885 W. DLD
- Road. Applicant Nona Scribner would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 3 acres.
- Unanimously approved R&G Subdivision. Applicant Roger Buss would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 2.23 acres. The tract contains a house, outbuildings, a well and a septic system. Access is off West Lochland Road.
