Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The Adams County property tax levy rate looks to increase by 25% to support the new year’s county budget due in part because of the new jail currently under construction.

The county’s 2022 proposed tax rate is .428530, up from .342147 in 2021. That means property owners would pay 42.853 cents in tax for every $100 in assessed value of taxable property they own to support county government.

