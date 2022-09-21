Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Story Highlights

The county’s 2022 proposed tax rate is .428530, up from .342147 in 2021. That means property owners would pay 42.853 cents in tax for every $100 in assessed value of taxable property they own to support county government.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the 2022-23 budget.

Because the property tax request is increasing by 36% to $18,119,392, up from $13,332,228 for 2021-22, Adams County will participate in a joint public property tax hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the county boardroom. The County Board of Commissioners then will consider approving the budget during a special meeting 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27.

The tax rate is increasing by 25% instead of 36% because the county’s total assessed valuation rose significantly for 2022.

The Adams County property tax levy rate looks to increase by 25% to support the new year’s county budget due in part because of the new jail currently under construction.

The county’s 2022 proposed tax rate is .428530, up from .342147 in 2021. That means property owners would pay 42.853 cents in tax for every $100 in assessed value of taxable property they own to support county government.

0
0
0
0
0