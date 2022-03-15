Citing difficulty hiring and retaining lawyers at his office, as well as increasing duties at his private law firm, Adams County Public Defender Shon Lieske is resigning effective May 1.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to accept Lieske’s letter of resignation, declare the position vacant and solicit applications for the post.
His resignation letter was dated March 8.
“The reasons for my resignation at this point are based on both recent events and long-term issues that have been endemic for Adams County for the entire 10 years that I have been with the public defender’s office,” he wrote. “But for the endemic issues faced by Adams County, the short-term issues I am facing may have been manageable so as to allow me to stay in office.”
Recently, Deputy Public Defender Sam Zeleski retired. Zeleski was a 19-year veteran of the Public Defender’s Office.
Zeleski handled a lot of complex cases.
Lieske wrote that Zeleski’s sudden retirement caused shockwaves as other lawyers in the office absorb the number of cases he handled.
Also, Tom Lieske, Shon Lieske’s father and a partner in the family law practice in Minden, announced he will be mostly retired as of May 1 and will work only a select number of cases.
The job of public defender isn’t an easy one, Lieske wrote, and requires countless hours of dedication to clients as well as the management of caseloads and staff.
Although Lieske appreciated the county board’s attempts to increase salaries for lawyers in his office, he wrote that Adams County consistently pays 20% to 30% lower salaries for either deputy public defenders or deputy county attorneys when compared with the salaries for those same positions in nearby larger counties.
Lieske wrote that a lawyer with no experience would be hired for $70,000 in Hall County and $73,000 in Buffalo County, but the most he could pay a new lawyer is $56,750. The salary discrepancy between counties is greater at the top end.
Even though Adams County has a smaller population than Buffalo and Hall counties, Lieske wrote that the Adams County Public Defender’s Office takes on work neither of those offices have traditionally done, such as child support enforcement and juvenile defense and state offense cases, as well as Mental Health Board cases.
Lieske started as interim public defender in 2014 with just himself and Zeleski on staff after former Public Defender Mike Mead became county judge.
Lieske, a 1996 Minden High School graduate, joined his father at the Lieske Law Firm as an associate attorney in 2005. He began work in 2006 as a deputy public defender in Kearney County.
He became a partner in the Minden firm in 2012. That year also was when Lieske, who lives in Juniata, started work as a deputy public defender in Adams County.
Lieske was appointed Adams County Public Defender in August 2015. He was elected to the position in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
He had been a three-fourths full-time equivalent employee, receiving 75% of the salary of County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss.
Since his time as interim public defender Lieske has hired 11 deputy public defenders. Nine of them have resigned, and one retired.
All nine of those who resigned or retired cited low pay along with the incredibly high stress level of the job as the reason for leaving.
In that same time frame, especially over the last year and a half, Lieske has offered deputy public defender positions to at least 12 other candidates when positions have been open and all of those offers have been turned down due to the low pay offered.
The office is supposed to have 4.75 FTE lawyers including the elected official; currently there are 2.75 FTE lawyers.
Lieske wrote that fortunately for the office, Christina Thornton agreed to join in 2020 and Jackson Osborne agreed to join in October 2021.
In both cases, Lieske had to work to make more salary available to both lawyers in order to get them to join and stay with the office.
With the lack of resources and personnel, the courts will be forced to appoint more private lawyers to handle cases on an hourly basis, which will result in a net loss to taxpayers.
Fees for court-appointed attorneys on cases the Public Defender’s Office ethically could not take on have ranged between $395,000 to $500,000 during Lieske’s time as public defender.
Lieske wrote that while he understands the board doesn’t want to budget an extra $80,000 to $100,000 to increase salaries for public defenders, the reality is that failing to pay fair salaries will result in an exponential increase in fees for court-appointed attorneys.
A fully staffed and adequately paid Public Defender’s Office would drastically reduce the fees paid by the county in the next several months, he wrote.
