With one four-year term under his belt as Adams County Sheriff, incumbent John Rust faces challenger Brian Hessler in the Republican primary election on May 10.
Rust, 62, is a husband with three children and six grandchildren. Rust and his wife, Norma, have lived in Hastings for 43 years.
Rust grew up in Superior and started his law enforcement career while in high school, working with the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department and as a part-time city officer in Ruskin. He graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1979 and began working at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Rust held various roles in the department and was promoted to chief deputy in 1995. He ran unopposed for the sheriff’s position in 2018 after the retirement of former Sheriff Gregg Magee.
“I felt like we had a very good first term,” he said. “We’ve done a lot in the time I’ve been in office.”
Rust points to several accomplishments during his four years as sheriff and hopes voters are willing to allow him to continue with additional plans for improvement.
During his time as sheriff, Rust said he has added computers to all patrol vehicles, added department cellphones to improve communication and safety, and added automated external defibrillators to each patrol vehicle.
In the office, Rust adopted a computerized time clock and payroll system, updated the cameras in the office and jail, and added a kiosk for inmate access to video correspondence.
Rust added a rank system for deputies to streamline operations and provide opportunity for advancement. He also added more deputies and restructured shift assignments to allow more deputies to be on duty during peak hours.
“We’ve had a lot of good comments from citizens about seeing deputies out more,” he said.
In his next term, Rust plans to continue updating technology within the department by adding body cameras for each deputy and exploring options for digital evidence storage.
Body cameras can improve officer safety and provide accountability to the public, and the digital storage will make it easier to store, organize and transfer evidence, he said.
Rust also wants to develop community relationships by having deputies visit schools to promote positive interactions with youth and build on interactions with village boards.
“I’m hoping the citizens will vote for me and we can continue building and improving the department,” he said.
Due to the only candidates for sheriff being Republican, the person who will be sheriff for the next four-year term likely will be decided in the primary election.
As a partisan race, only voters registered as Republican will be allowed to vote on the ticket. The last day to register a party affiliation before the primary is April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.