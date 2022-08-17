With a meeting set up Aug. 31 with a representative from BNSF Railway, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners refrained from taking action on possibly closing a pair of rural bridges.
Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to postpone action on possibly closing a bridge on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road and one on Oregon Trail Road until after meeting with the railroad and coming up with a solution to the issue.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan requested such a motion.
“I would hope we could reach some kind of conclusion with them and keep these open,” said Commissioner Joe Patterson, who made the motion.
During a public hearing at the county board meeting on Aug. 2, 13 people spoke against the closures, but more than 20 people were in attendance to hear discussion on the issue.
The bridge on Osage Avenue is owned by the BNSF Railway. Adams County hasn’t touched the structure during Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller’s 20 years working for Adams County.
In the case of both bridges, arguments for upgrading the structures and keeping them open included emergency response time, current lack of accessibility — especially if a train is blocking crossings — and a negative effect on property taxes.
With the Oregon Trail bridge, which is adjacent to the railroad right-of-way, the structure has had a low weight limit for decades.
That bridge has been closed since 2019.
Doug Saathoff of Trumbull, who is chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board, also serves on the Soy Transportation Coalition that receives funding from 13 states, including Nebraska.
He was present at the meeting Tuesday and said the Soy Transportation Coalition came up with 20 new and different ideas for bridges — cost-efficient solutions that put commodity checkoff dollars paid by farmers to work providing funding for rural infrastructure projects.
Saathoff gave a copy of the Soy Transportation Coalition’s plan to Miller.
Hogan moved the item up in the meeting agenda Tuesday after receiving public comment on the issue. He asked to postpone further action until after meeting with the railroad.
“There may be light at the end of the tunnel yet,” he said.
Also during the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a reduction of speed from 50 miles per hour to 35 mph beginning 1,450 feet north of the intersection of Showboat Boulevard and East 26th Street for southbound travel to help reduce the pressure as loaded grain trucks cross the bridge.
Miller said welds have failed underneath the center of the bridge.
“It’s acting as two different lanes of bridges, and it’s just going to continue to spall out and could go all the way across the structure,” she said.
That bridge is slated to be replaced by a concrete box culvert, Miller said. That is one of the county’s culvert projects to be bid late fall, after harvest, with construction over the winter.
“It’s important they slow down or it might not last until harvest,” Commissioner Chuck Neumann said.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution to direct elected and appointed officials to establish fees for the provision of documents pursuant to the Public Records Act.
The resolution states each office will post such fees in a prominent place in the official’s office.
If the labor necessary for searching, identifying, physically redacting, or copying the requested public records exceeds four hours, a special service charge reflecting the calculated labor cost exceeding four hours may be charged by the office.
A written estimate of the expected cost of fulfilling a public records request will be provided to the person requesting such public records.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved an Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
- Unanimously approved the county’s Victims of Crime Act grant, continuation award.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, motor vehicle tax exemption applications for one vehicle each from the United Methodist Church, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Crossroads Mission Avenue.
- Unanimously approved a bid of $624,764 from Ziemba Roofing of Hastings for replacement of seven roofs on four buildings: courthouse lower roof area, courthouse upper area, Adams County Office Building lower roof area, Adams County Office Building upper roof area, Adams County maintenance building lower roof area, Adams County maintenance building upper roof area and Adams County annex roof.
- Unanimously approved 2022 county office inventories.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing petty cash amounts for various county offices.
- Unanimously approved filing suit against Richardson Manure Hauling Inc. of Kearney for damage to a portion of East J Street.
