With a meeting set up Aug. 31 with a representative from BNSF Railway, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners refrained from taking action on possibly closing a pair of rural bridges.

Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to postpone action on possibly closing a bridge on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road and one on Oregon Trail Road until after meeting with the railroad and coming up with a solution to the issue.

0
0
0
0
0