Juniata gravel roads
Adams County is formalizing maintenance agreements for gravel roads in and around villages including DLD Road, which is South Street in Juniata.

 Tony Herrman therrman@hastingstribune.com

As Dawn Miller prepares to retire at the end of September from her job as the Adams County highway superintendent, she is formalizing interlocal agreements with villages for gravel road maintenance.

Miller has served in her role since 2002.

