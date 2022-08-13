As Dawn Miller prepares to retire at the end of September from her job as the Adams County highway superintendent, she is formalizing interlocal agreements with villages for gravel road maintenance.
Miller has served in her role since 2002.
The agreements with the smaller villages are completed. Those with Kenesaw and Juniata currently are under negotiation with legal representation to make sure everyone is comfortable with the agreements.
The agreements outline responsibility for cost and maintenance.
“Since I was leaving, I brought it to the (Adams County Road and Bridge) committee’s attention. I said, ‘We’ve got a lot of this stuff we do with old handshake, verbal commitments and there’s nothing written,’ ” Miller said. “I said ‘I think that should be cleaned up before I leave.’ ”
Some of the village maintenance staff members also have changed during the course of Miller's tenure.
“This was an opportunity to clean things up, get things in writing,” she said.
Gravel road agreement letters went out to the villages on May 24.
“Basically we introduced the fact that times are changing, we need to get things in writing, we’re presenting this interlocal agreement based on the lane mile report on file at (the Nebraska Department of Transportation) because the villages get allocations just like the county does,” she said.
She started reaching out to the village boards to follow up on those letters at the end of June.
Having formalized agreements also protects the county from liability should an incident occur during the work.
As part of the interlocal agreements, villages are taking responsibility for maintenance of culverts underneath a boundary road, splitting the cost with the county.
“All of them have a portion of something,” Miller said of roads with responsibility split between lanes.
DLD Road west out of Juniata is a particularly tricky gravel road — one Miller refers to as a “hodgepodge” of responsibility.
On DLD from Juniata Avenue west to Republican Avenue, the north lane is the village’s responsibility and the south lane is the county’s responsibility, from Republican Avenue to Liberty Avenue both lanes belong to the village.
“That’s a hodgepodge road,” she said. “That’s where it becomes ‘Who is doing what?’ ”
She said the county always has had a good working relationship with the villages.
Villages can buy gravel off the county’s contract. The county has the ability to provide villages with barricades and signs.
These agreements are just meant to formalize existing partnerships.
“Boards change, superintendents change, maintenance people change,” she said.
This just gets everyone on the same page.
“If my maintainer operator retires, that next one knows and he has a black-and-white reference,” she said.
