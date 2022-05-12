Adams County saw a higher voter turnout during the primary election Tuesday than the state average and an increase over the primary election four years ago.
The voter turnout in Adams County was 39.27%. The statewide average was 32.01%.
“That’s kind of what I expected, but as the day went on I thought maybe people weren’t going to the polling locations because our office was very quiet,” said Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas, who also is county election commissioner, in an interview Wednesday morning. “We weren’t fielding a lot of calls from voters or election workers that had issues or problems (on Tuesday). I thought ‘Well, maybe a lot of people didn’t go to the polling sites,’ but then the ballots came in and it was a decent, steady stream of voters apparently.”
Tuesday’s turnout was quite a bit higher than four years ago. Adams County saw 21.56% voter turnout during the 2018 primary election.
Elsewhere in Tribland on Tuesday: Clay County saw 57.73% turnout, Fillmore County saw 46.12%, Franklin County saw 33.35%, Nuckolls County saw 40.04%, Kearney County saw 43.92%, Thayer County saw 44.91%, and Webster County saw 33.93%.
Adams County published complete, unofficial primary results at 10:38 p.m.
“They went super smooth,” Thomas said of ballot counting. “We just had a steady stream of ballots in line to count as precincts came in. We just kept counting until they were done.”
After polls close at 8 p.m., election workers at every precinct balance their books — ensuring the number of voters correspond to the number of ballots handed out.
Election workers also tear down polling locations, so a lot of election workers aren’t on the road delivering ballots until around 8:30 p.m.
Once the ballots are delivered to the Adams County annex, the ballots are checked in.
Counting ballots usually begins around 8:45 p.m.
“We just count them as they come in,” Thomas said. “There is a process. Checks and balances, who’s bringing them back and make sure everything’s in proper order.”
By the time ballots from farther-out precincts like Kenesaw, Roseland and Holstein arrived, ballot-processing workers were ready for them.
“We weren’t waiting,” Thomas said. “It was just a constant stream of counting.”
Early voting accounted for 2,747 of 7,626 ballots cast, or 36%.
Thomas said she believes early voting accounted for a larger overall turnout.
“I wasn’t surprised that we had that many voters because we did send out those early voting applications to all of our active, registered voters,” she said. “So it made the process easier for them. So I think a lot of people that don’t typically vote in a primary may have taken advantage of that out of convenience.”
