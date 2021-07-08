After a year of disruption to programming and a 2020 fair that was reduced to bare bones by a global public health crisis, the members, families and leaders of Adams County 4-H are back on the horse and ready to ride in 2021.
All involved are looking forward to a busy week ahead making memories at the kind of Adams County Fairfest most have learned to love over the years.
“We are super excited,” said Elizabeth Janning, Nebraska Extension youth development educator for Adams and Webster counties, who is working with colleagues to make final preparations for next week’s fair. “We are glad to be able to be back on the grounds our entire time with our youth and our families.”
In March 2020, plans for the heart of the 4-H season came to an abrupt halt with the onset of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
Ultimately, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln allowed county 4-H programs to run modified youth competitions in lieu of traditional fairs, without the entertainment or social components that make fairs a highlight of the summer not only for 4-H’ers, but for entire communities.
In Adams County, livestock competitions took place on the fairgrounds but under a staggered schedule that kept 4-H’ers and their families away from each other and with severely limited attendance.
Four-H families arrived at the fairgrounds with their animals, competed and then returned home with the animals immediately. Relatives and friends had to watch the judging remotely via the internet.
While the 2021 4-H year also has had complications related to COVID-19, next week’s fair should seem a lot like the traditional midsummer events of 2019 and earlier.
Janning said that while there’s some nervousness on the part of fair officials and 4-H families alike in remembering how to pull off a successful, smooth fair week, the overriding emotion is excitement.
Last year’s hiatus showed everyone involved how wonderful and formational it is for 4-H’ers to work together and celebrate the fair together, Janning said.
“We’ve definitely missed being able to have those connections and those relationships,” she said. “Allowing them all to be with each other is really important.”
For a few 4-H families, Janning said, the COVID-19 hiatus was an opportunity to re-evaluate priorities, and they now have chosen to direct their energy to other pursuits. Partially as a result of that, she said, 4-H enrollment numbers in the county are down a bit for 2021.
Likewise, she said, the Adams County 4-H Council, which works with extension employees and volunteers to make the fair run, took the 2020 disruption as a chance to look critically at some aspects of the fair and make a few changes rather than just stick doggedly to the status quo.
“I think our council has been very intentional about wanting to make 2021 a great 4-H year,” Janning said. “And the staff has been listening. There has been a little bit of, ‘Why are we doing what we’re doing?’ ”
Meanwhile, Adams County 4-H is attracting the stalwart participants and award winners of the future.
“There are some families that decided to pursue other avenues,” she said. “But we have a lot of younger kids and new families who are having a fresh start.”
At this point, she said, organizers are ready to get the fair going, see all their planning come to fruition and ask everyone to bear with them if there are any bumps in the road.
“Just like in 2020 we needed some grace, with 2021 we’re going to need some grace, as well, as we remember how to do things.”
The 4-H’ers’ first opportunity to catch the spotlight will be Wednesday afternoon, when champion and reserve champion winners in static exhibit categories are recognized during Fairfest opening ceremonies in Windmill Park, just across the drive from the grandstand. The ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m.
Static exhibits for 4-H and Open Class will be on display throughout the fair’s run in the Activities Building, Wednesday through Sunday.
Meanwhile, 4-H livestock and animal competitions will be featured every day from Wednesday through Saturday: Swine and rabbits on Wednesday; sheep, cats and small animals on Thursday; poultry and beef on Friday; and horses, goats and dogs on Saturday.
Champion livestock show people for the various species will return to the show arena a final time at noon Sunday for the round-robin showmanship contest.
“I welcome everyone to come out and watch our livestock shows,” Janning said. “Come out and cheer our kids on.”
Clover Kids, who are pre-4-H participants ages 5-7, will have their own livestock exhibition show starting 5 p.m. Thursday in the arena, Janning said. Featured projects are rabbits, poultry, bucket calves, halter lambs, lead goats and swine.
The Clover Kid show was a new innovation in 2019 and is meant to keep the youngsters from having to wait so long to show their animals — and from being an also-ran in every competition dominated by older youths.
“This is a special show just for them,” Janning said.
As always, the fair concludes the following Monday when business owners and other concerned citizens from throughout the county converge on the livestock arena for the livestock premium auction sponsored by the 4-H Council and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness Council.
“We truly do appreciate their support,” Janning said of the auction buyers, who pay the 4-H’ers a premium to honor their hard work.
As part of UNL, Janning said, county extension and 4-H programs across Nebraska have had to abide by university COVID-19 guidelines throughout the past year-plus.
Just being able to step away from computers and return to in-person meetings was a big milestone for the 4-H Council, she said. And some guidelines remain in place, with fair organizers mindful of physical-distancing guidelines and promoting frequent hand-washing or sanitizing by participants.
Still, next week’s Fairfest will be vastly more normal than events over the past long year.
“We just want people to come out,” Janning said. “Our families are looking forward to this and are just excited to be on the fairgrounds and be able to do things in the usual way we had been doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.