The Hastings Middle School garden program has grown so much that additional staff oversight is needed.
Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, spoke about the middle school garden during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday. Board members will act on a proposal at their regular meeting Monday to add two more stipends each semester for staff working with the garden.
“Our middle school garden has become a big deal,” Schneider said. “I would say it is one of the best examples we have in Hastings Public Schools of our school district working with our community. If you come out here on a Monday night this spring or this summer, you would be amazed at the number of students — but not just that, the number of adults, many of these adults with no connection to our school district. They’re not parents. Some of them are parents of students in other school districts. They’re coming to our garden to work with our kids, and it has just taken off.
“We now have a dome. So it has just taken off.”
Jayson Stoddard, middle school garden coordinator, wrote in a proposal to the school board that this spring will mark the 10th year of operation for the garden. This is an important milestone, he wrote, given the fact that most school and community gardens fail within a two-year period.
The program’s philosophy on gardening and community represents a multigenerational educational opportunity that extends to healthy diets, healthy cooking, healthy relationships, and food security and independence.
To date, the garden has been funded by more than $100,000 in donations and grants.
As the space has evolved and the responsibilities have grown and with the addition of the dome, the garden has become a year-long commitment. Currently, the one individual being paid a stipend is committing a minimum of 20 hours per week in the summer and more than 10 hours per week during the school year.
Stoddard wrote that the current structure isn’t sustainable if the garden is to continue to grow and move toward a progressive and sustainable future.
“It’s no longer just a spring and summer,” Schneider said. “It’s year-round. We are fortunate to also have a couple people that are new to our district who are as excited as Mr. Stoddard, and that’s hard to find.”
Increasing the number of staff members who are officially involved in the garden fits with how the district traditionally has approached other popular clubs and activities.
“When we get a large number of kids, we add sponsors,” Schneider said. “Why? Because that club or activity has proven it’s here to stay and there’s a lot of interest. This garden has proven interest.”
He said he believes this is an appropriate request.
“It’s probably about $12,000 a year when you add it all up, but I’m telling you what we’re doing out there, it’s money well spent,” he said.
The work session also served as the school board’s annual meeting.
Jim Boeve and John Bonham were unanimously voted in again as board president and vice president, respectively.
The officers and advisers were unanimously reappointed:
- David Essink as secretary/treasurer
- Denise Behrends as assistant secretary
- Erin Cafferty as assistant treasurer
- Perry Law Firms as counsel with fees based upon services rendered
- Dr. Curtis Reimer as school physician for $500 per year
Essink was unanimously appointed as officer for federal programs.
The district’s designation of depositories remained the same: Five Points Bank, Nebraska School District Liquid Asset Fund, Pinnacle Bank and US Bank.
The district’s investment and borrowing resolutions were unanimously approved. The investment resolution states any interest earned on a sinking-fund bond must be used on the project for which the bond or sinking fund was created. The borrowing resolution states funds borrowed for a purpose permanently registered and recorded in a book used for that purpose.
Board members unanimously approved designating the Hastings Tribune as the district’s official newspaper for 2022.
Board member Sharon Brooks remained the board’s representative on the Greater Nebraska School Association as well as the Hastings Public Schools Foundation representative.
Brent Gollner, Brooks and Chris Shade were appointed to be members of the standing committee on American Civics.
