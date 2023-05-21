Mental Health Month
Amity Bishop Paulson (left) and Beth Lyons receive mental health services through South Central Behavioral Services. Each is individually advocating to raise awareness of the issue during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Amity Bishop Paulson just wants to be treated like normal. Her life goal is to become a motivational speaker for people receiving a mental health diagnosis.

“We’re pretty much like everyone else, but we can’t control our emotions,” she said.

