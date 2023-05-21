Amity Bishop Paulson just wants to be treated like normal. Her life goal is to become a motivational speaker for people receiving a mental health diagnosis.
“We’re pretty much like everyone else, but we can’t control our emotions,” she said.
The 39-year-old Hastings woman has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.
Schizoaffective disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized primarily by symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as mania and depression, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
As long as she is taking her medication, Paulson said, her condition is manageable.
She wanted to share her story with the public to raise awareness and fight stigma for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
Along with her meds, Paulson has been receiving services from South Central Behavioral Services periodically for about 18 years.
One of those services is residency at Able House, a residential facility operated by South Central where people can live to learn individual skills toward independent living.
Another service has been Opportunity House, a day rehabilitation program that provides a structured setting where individuals can practice skill building to improve daily routines, develop relationships and participate in social activities.
Paulson said those involved in Opportunity House are like a second family to her.
“We can relate to each other. We know what each other has gone through. We know each other enough to not judge each other.”
Through the program, Paulson has learned coping skills as well as the importance of physical, mental and spiritual health.
Angie Flood, a rehab recovery specialist at South Central, said Opportunity House participants develop skills to help them live independently and work with one another to practice.
“They love the camaraderie with each other,” she said. “They support each other. It’s a social network for some.”
Flood said South Central has had their windows painted, signs place around town and held special events to raise awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month.
This year, she said, they are asking people to “look around, look within to learn about how your surroundings can impact your mental health."
Another advocate this year has been Beth Lyons of Hastings. She goes to mental health rallies in Lincoln every year and advocates for others with mental illness.
Lyons as been diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder, characterized by depressive and hypomanic episodes.
Two of her children have mental health challenges, as well, so Lyons sees the issue from a personal perspective as well as that of a mother.
Her son has autism and developmental disability, schizoaffective disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder.
When she takes her son out in public, she often has received strange looks from others when her son had an episode. Sometimes he talked too loud. Sometimes he would strike her. People would blame her for the behavior or make rude comments.
“He knows it’s wrong, but he doesn’t have the brakes to stop,” she said.
Although some in the general public have been judgmental, she commended the Hastings Police Department for its interactions with her family.
“We have a great police department,” she said. “They have really done a lot for my family.”
Lyons used to work in mental health services, with families in a similar situation. She provided peer-to-peer support.
She learned about infant mental health and the way an abundance of stress a mother feels during pregnancy might affect the child when they are born
She thinks that’s what happened with her son.
“It’s been a stressful ride, but it’s been educational and interesting,” she said. “I think it’s made us closer as a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.