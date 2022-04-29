JUNIATA — Since the days when this town was little more than a stop on a newly laid Burlington railroad line across the Nebraska prairie, the Methodist Church has been a leading organization in the community.
One hundred fifty years down the track, however, what’s really important is that the people of the Juniata United Methodist Church remain followers:
Followers of Jesus Christ, hungry for the counsel of scripture, willing to put their faith into action, and welcoming to all who feel led to pray and work with them.
That’s a reporter’s take-away from a sit-down discussion this week with some of the leaders and longtime members of Juniata UMC — a group that traces its history to April 1872, when it became the first Methodist Episcopal congregation in a freshly established jurisdiction called Adams County.
While times change, they said, the Juniata congregation is a family that is adapting to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, trying to follow Jesus and share his love with others in the local community and beyond.
With several active ministries, including a dedicated group of intercessory “prayer warriors,” the congregation members said, their small church is making an impact for God and neighbor.
“We’re all preaching the Gospel,” said the Rev. Kathy Uldrich, a 38-year congregation member who has served as pastor for the past three years. “Sometimes we use words. That’s who we are.”
On Sunday, Juniata UMC members will gather for a special anniversary worship service followed by fellowship and a meal in the church basement.
The district superintendent and several former pastors are expected to attend or have sent greetings. Event organizers are expecting about 90 people for dinner.
Bonnie (Sergeant) Sittner, 96, is a lifelong member of the congregation. Her childhood memories of faith and family go hand in hand, as she grew up in the church surrounded by relatives from her large extended family.
“My dad came from a family of 10 children, and a lot of them lived right around here,” Sittner said.
Back in those days, the church had a large Sunday School, the Epworth League for young people, a large choir and a great annual picnic.
The congregation still meets in the church building erected in 1875, but the structure has been expanded and improved four times over the years — in 1907, 1916, the early 1970s and 2012 — to provide more gathering space, greater functionality and handicapped-accessibility.
Looking around the church, Sittner can see the church as it used to look in her mind’s eye. She even can picture the old coal furnace that used to stand in the middle of the basement where Sunday School classes met.
She shakes her head at the idea that, among all the people in the church today, no one else who is living has experienced as much of its history as she has.
“There’s so much I can see different here,” said Sittner, a former Juniata postmistress and longtime church leader who still directs the choir when it sings.
Dick and Kay Stelzer have been part of the congregation since they were married in the church 65 years ago. Like Sittner, Kay, whose maiden name was Matthews, grew up in the fold.
Through the generations, quilting and sewing have been major service activities for the women of the congregation, said Kay, who is active with that work.
The seamstresses and quilters make crocheted prayer shawls for anyone who has been ill or injured, plus quilts and baby quilts to donate to various organizations and lap robes for individuals in nursing homes. Every baby baptized in the church receives a quilt.
“When my mother was sewing, they would bring their sewing machines and spend the whole day,” Kay said.
Longtime church member Mona Kent, who died in 2019, was in charge of the sewing and quilting ministry for many years. These days, the number of workers is small, but their efforts continue.
“We want to keep it going,” Kay said. “It’s rewarding to be able to give items to people who are in need.”
Bruce and Susie Baker began attending Juniata UMC four or five years ago. They said they had attended a larger church for many years but were attracted to the emphasis on scripture and the welcoming, family feeling they found in Juniata.
Now, their granddaughter, who came to the area from Arkansas to study at Hastings College, has chosen to attend Juniata UMC, also.
As in many small churches, regular worshippers tend to sit in the same seat or pew each week, Susie Baker said. But no one minds when a newcomer comes along and displaces a regular from his or her spot; it’s a good “problem” to have.
“Just because you’re sitting in their spot they don’t roll their eyes at you,” Susie joked.
The church has an active health ministry that supports Relay for Life and the CROP Walk and promotes physical fitness and wellness, Susie said.
The basement has a Faith and Fitness Corner outfitted with several exercise machines available for people to use. The committee also coordinates a “Walk to Bethlehem” project during Advent and a “Walk to Jerusalem” project during Lent, encouraging participants to stay active.
From settlement to today
The Methodist Episcopal Church in Juniata was organized under the leadership of the Rev. R.H. Crane, who had moved to the area from Michigan and homesteaded in the area. The first services were conducted in a rented building that also was used as a temporary school.
The church building, originally measuring 30 feet by 50 feet, was built at a cost of $3,000 with help from the Church Extension Society.
The first addition was built in 1907, and a basement was added in 1916.
In the early 1970s, a major renovation included lifting the church to extend the basement walls, add restrooms and install two new furnaces. The sanctuary and fellowship hall also were remodeled.
The most recent addition, in 2012, added a large narthex, office, four handicapped-accessible restrooms, a mechanical room and large storage room in the basement, and an elevator lift providing access to the lower level.
A segment of the basement ceiling was reinforced so the church could be designated as a storm shelter. The building also now is a Red Cross disaster shelter for Juniata and neighboring communities and is the gathering place in case the nearby Adams Central Early Learning Center ever needs to be evacuated.
From 1947-53, the Juniata Methodist and Baptist churches operated jointly as the Federated Church. Then, following the merger of the Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren denomination, the Juniata Methodist congregation became known as Juniata United Methodist Church.
In 2013, the UMC congregations in Juniata, Kenesaw and Holstein were yoked and became the West Adams County Parish. The Kenesaw church, which also would have celebrated its 150th anniversary this year, closed in fall 2020. Some members from Kenesaw now attend the Juniata church, while others attend Grace UMC in Holstein.
Uldrich, a longtime Juniata resident who was invited to join the church by Sittner all those years ago, has been pastor of the West Adams County Parish since 2019.
Adapting key
A lot has changed through the years, Uldrich and the other church members said. The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic posed a particular challenge — one the group has worked hard to overcome.
When in-person gatherings were suspended in March 2020, the Juniata church put its Sunday worship services and daily devotions online, with Uldrich at first speaking into the camera on her smartphone with Bruce Baker as her technician.
With improved audio and video equipment, livestreaming of Sunday worship, as well as Wednesday and Saturday vespers, continues to this day.
While some attenders have been slow to return to in-person worship and certain church activities have been difficult to restart, Uldrich and the congregation are encouraged by how many people continue to connect with the church online — even if they live several states away.
Uldrich told of a woman in her 80s who grew up in Juniata but has been gone for many years and now lives in Louisiana. The woman reconnected with Juniata UMC through livestreaming during the pandemic and now worships with the church from afar and even supports the church financially and by donating prayer shawls.
For many, Uldrich and the others said — whether they have old ties to the church or not, and whether they participate in-person or online — becoming part of the Juniata UMC “feels like coming home,” with traditional teaching and worship but a welcome extended to all.
Uldrich said those who attend appreciate traditional worship and want to hear her preach on the scriptures so they can find ways to apply Bible wisdom to their daily lives.
Average Sunday attendance these days is 35-38 in-person, and the church roster shows about 110 members, she said.
Keeping faith
As with many small churches in rural communities, the long-term future is hard to predict.
More and more ornaments bearing the pictures of deceased church members and friends are showing up on the memorial tree in the narthex. In-person worship attendance numbers are down, particularly among children, and some traditional church events like pancake feeds and salad suppers have fallen by the wayside, particularly after COVID-19.
Uldrich said finding effective ways to reach people where they are will be the key to the future.
“I think whoever the next generation are in the pulpit and the pews, they’re going to have to be innovative to find a way to encourage the people to know their faith, express their faith and live their faith,” she said. “However people respond is going to determine the direction this church goes.”
Bruce Baker said God will help the people of the church find their path forward.
“It just boils down to faith,” he said. “We just trust that God’s going to provide, and we’ll find our way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.