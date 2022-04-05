KEARNEY COUNTY — This time of year for more than six decades, Keene resident J. Rodney Wendell poured his heart and soul into leading community presentations of G.F. Handel’s iconic oratorio “Messiah,” providing many area residents with opportunities to express their faith through the majesty of music.
Wendell conducted his last “Messiah” concert on Palm Sunday evening in 2019, a year before the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. After his death on Oct. 13, 2020, at age 91, leaders of the nonprofit Axtell Area Oratorio Society were unsure if the yearly project would continue.
This spring, however — as all of nature reawakens and Christians once again reflect on the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ — the singers and instrumentalists have returned to their places and are ready to once again raise Handel’s iconic story-song to the heavens.
And who will lead them, back in their traditional Palm Sunday time slot and in their usual performance hall?
None other than Wendell’s oldest child.
“At first I didn’t know if I could do this,” said Andrea Wendell Wheeler, who moved back to Axtell in 2020 after a 40-year career teaching music in Michigan. “But everyone said, ‘It has to be you.’ ”
In the end, Wheeler “said her prayers,” found peace and agreed to take on the challenge. And so this Sunday at 7 p.m., she will step up to the conductor’s podium in Kearney’s Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center to continue what her father started back in 1958.
“It’s really precious to be using Dad’s baton,” she said. “I’m using his score with all his color codes. I’m very humbled and very honored to be able to do this.”
George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) was a German-British Baroque composer well known for his operas, oratorios, anthems and concertos. He may be best known for “Messiah,” an epic English-language oratorio he composed in 1741.
Using scriptural text, “Messiah” tells the story of Jesus beginning with Old Testament prophecy and continuing through the New Testament Book of Revelation.
J. Rodney Wendell, who was born and raised in the Keene and Axtell communities, taught music in the Axtell public schools from 1950-94. He founded the Axtell Mastersingers in 1950, and then in 1958 began what was to become the tradition of annual or biennial “Messiah” performances in Axtell and later Kearney.
For many soloists, instrumentalists and choir members, joining in the concert became a tradition based on love of the music, love of the message, and personal loyalty to their maestro. Eventually, the program settled into its Palm Sunday rhythm as an annual event, helping the musicians and audience members alike to enter Holy Week on an uplifting note.
The last concert, in 2019, was presented in memory of J. Rodney’s wife of 65 years, Delores Wendell, who had died at age 90 the previous May.
In the following year, 2020, no concert was scheduled. That March 5, the extended Wendell family had said goodbye to Jerry Wheeler, Andrea’s husband, who died of cancer at age 68. Within two weeks, the world was in the midst of the pandemic, which would have made staging a Palm Sunday performance impossible, anyway.
J. Rodney Wendell died the following autumn. And with COVID-19 concerns continuing as Palm Sunday 2021 approached, a decision on the “Messiah” tradition’s future was deferred.
Meanwhile, however, Andrea Wheeler had accepted the encouragement of her sisters, Celeste Wells and Stephanie Anderson, to return to her roots in western Kearney County. The decision was made easier because the Wheelers’ only child, son Jerrod, had settled in Omaha with his wife Leeann.
“That’s what brought me back,” she said. “My sisters said, ‘Come home, come home.’ ”
She’s now re-established in the community, substitute-teaching, giving private piano lessons (her students include seven of her 13 great-nieces and great-nephews), and even playing the organ for services at the Keene Evangelical Free Church, where her father was an organist and pianist for more than 70 years.
For Wheeler, it’s heartwarming to be back in the community where she learned the importance of faith and family in a household always filled with music.
“So many people in the community have embraced that I’m here,” she said.
After graduating from Axtell High School in 1972, Wheeler attended Trinity College (now Trinity International University) in Deerfield, Illinois, studying music education. Not long after her graduation, she and Jerry married and settled in Cadillac, Michigan. They lived there for 40 years, and she taught K-12 music in nearby Evart.
Wheeler, a soprano who first sang in “Messiah” as a junior high student, said her father taught her invaluable lessons about the art of musicianship — lessons she put to use throughout her own teaching career.
J. Rodney Wendell is remembered for his attention to detail in preparing groups to perform, looking at expression, phrasing, intonation, change of dynamics, and more in order to effectively interpret the composer’s work.
His daughter remembers him saying, “You’ve got to fill the heart of the song.”
Now that she is following in his footsteps leading “Messiah,” Wheeler is trying to use some of the same expressions her father did in addressing the musicians during rehearsal — remembering not only his professional values, but also the fun and love of life he brought to his role, and realizing she’s far from the only person in the room missing him this year.
The 2022 performance will feature soloists CeCe Hastreiter of Omaha, soprano; Senja (Freeland) Stephens of Cozad, mezzo-soprano; Brandon Watson of Lincoln, tenor; and Jesse LaBrie of Grand Island, bass.
The chamber orchestra includes several well-known area musicians, and a 60-member chorus of volunteers counts both of Wheeler’s sisters and several other relatives among its members.
Clark Abrahamson and J. Rodney Wendell’s cousin Carol Wells, two chorus members who were part of the inaugural performance in 1958, plan to be back in their places on Sunday in a concert dedicated to J. Rodney Wendell’s memory.
Wheeler, who returned to Nebraska most years to sing in the chorus, now is excited to hear the performance from out front, just as her father did so many times.
“I get to be the director, so I get to hear the balance,” she said.
She’s thankful to all the musicians, including the chorus members, who hail from numerous towns and further help the cause by selling advance tickets, donating cookies for the post-concert reception, and tending to other details.
She also appreciates the Axtell Area Oratorio Society board of directors for all its support and assistance producing the performance year in and year out.
And she is thrilled the “Messiah” project involves so many of her parents’ grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who help by taking tickets, greeting, ushering and passing out programs.
Grandson Matt Wells makes a recording of the concert each year.
Wheeler admits her heart will be full at this year’s concert as she remembers not only her parents, but also her husband, who spent his career in Christian ministry and took her on one of their first dates to hear a performance of “Messiah” in Chicago.
The Wendell and Wheeler families have been through a lot in the past few years. So have their communities and the world. But now, Wheeler and all her fellow musicians are excited to find their old pitch and carry on with a great artistic enterprise.
“Now seems like the right time,” she said. “I want to keep this going and have everyone be a part of it.”
The Merryman Performing Arts Center is at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at Joy’s Floral and Gifts in Minden, The Solid Rock in Kearney or My Fair Lady’s in Holdrege.
