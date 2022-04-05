Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.