Whether your vehicle has been dented or scratched by hail, rock, horse or anything else under the sun, Quality 1st Hail & Dent is ready to make it right again.
Relocated from 1710 W. A St. to 847 S. Burlington Ave. in October, the newly opened shop owned by veteran repair technician Trey Scott and his wife, Hannah Miller, offers the experience and tools necessary to turn frowns into smiles when it comes to paintless clear coat repair, dent and scratch removal services.
Having traveled the world from South Africa, Australia and across Europe for more than two decades erasing dents as an independent sub-contractor, Scott has turned his focus to beautifying damaged vehicles within the Tri-Cities.
His line of work parallels that of his father, Allen Scott, who owns and operates AS Dent Shop in West Texas.
After launching his career at age 16 under his father's tutelage, Trey has established himself as a leader in the profession, confirmed by his status as board member of the prestigious National Association of PDR Technicians. His mission: restore and serve.
"We have corporate resources with a small-town touch," Scott said. "We are extremely good at what we do when it comes to paintless dent repair and processing auto hail claims. It's just what we do.
"The main thing that separates us from our competition would be our ability to cater individually to each customer's needs. We are not restricted by corporate culture, so we can really put the customer first. I like that."
Regardless of cause, it is Scott's skill set and experience as technician that enables him to take that which is battered and bruised and make it look new again.
As a Marine who served his country from 2002-05, his reputation, honor and commitment to excellence are incorporated into every repair detail performed.
And with 22-plus years of experience over the hood, there isn't much he hasn't seen or done in terms of returning damaged goods to optimum appeal.
"One of the craziest dents I was asked to repair was on the fender of an Explorer in West Texas," he recalls with a laugh. "It was an odd-looking dent, with a little scratch in the center. I asked the owner, 'What caused this dent?' She said, 'My horse! I went to feed it and it started chewing on my fender.' "
Scott said he sees a lot of parallels between his old hometown in Texas and Hastings. It's of the things he values about settling down here after years of delivering miracle cures to automobile bodies around the world.
"A lot of it has to do with the Chamber of Commerce and community itself," he said. "Hannah and I got married in March and set out to create a home base to remain grounded, and this community has just accepted us.
"It's been very, very easy to do good business here. The chamber has been very accommodating with networking and outreach. They've made it seamless, and it's made a big difference."
With plans to open additional locations in Kearney and Grand Island, Scott said he and Miller are committed to providing long-term service to residents in the Tri-Cities area.
Like Scott's father, the couple welcomes the challenge of making area cars right again for their neighbors and friends.
"It feels like home here," Scott said. "I've traveled the world and this is one of the first places that really feels like home. We'll be looking for different ways to get involved in the community that are meaningful and matter.
"If the lights are on, come on by and see us. We enjoy a good conversation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.