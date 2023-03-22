p10-22-22PROruhterHarvest4.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Corn is harvested near Prosser in this Oct. 21, 2022, file photo. Farmers heading into a new growing season face economic pressure from inflation and a need for more moisture to raise the new crop.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Market shocks, drought and inflation are among the challenging factors facing farmers and ranchers as they forge ahead in what promises to be another challenging year in Nebraska in 2023.

Even as corn prices hover in the $6.50-per-bushel range, the overall production outlook is plagued with rising costs of fuel, seed, and other production costs, putting those driving the ag industry in the state in the precarious position of having to spend more money to make ends meet.

0
0
0
0
0