Market shocks, drought and inflation are among the challenging factors facing farmers and ranchers as they forge ahead in what promises to be another challenging year in Nebraska in 2023.
Even as corn prices hover in the $6.50-per-bushel range, the overall production outlook is plagued with rising costs of fuel, seed, and other production costs, putting those driving the ag industry in the state in the precarious position of having to spend more money to make ends meet.
Interest rates have been pushed upward to thwart inflation and have made borrowing costs higher. Meanwhile, land prices have increased some more, making it harder for producers to buy more ground and leaving them exposed to higher property tax bills on what they already own.
Loads of money are passing through farmers’ tills, but it isn’t likely to be enough to offset those rising production costs, leaving many Nebraska families on the short end of what may end up being a trying year when all is said and done.
Just how bad is it?
Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said he doesn’t expect 2023 to be a banner year for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. That said, he isn’t ready to push the panic button just yet.
“We think that the economic picture for ag looks like it is pulling back relative to where it’s been, but it’s been very strong,” Lubben said. “As 2021 was a record year, we’re pulling back from record levels. We’re not falling into a trough of economic catastrophe.
“As we look forward to the 2023 production year and dealing with the reprecussions of inflation over the last couple years, there have been lots of market shocks, including the war on Ukraine, post-COVID market rebounds, and various supply chain and international trade disruptions that have pressured prices. That has led to some sharp increases in costs of fertilizer, fuel, energy, and other production costs. Fortunately for producers, total receipts have been climbing faster than production expenses the last couple years, so we’ve coped well in spite of these higher production costs.”
Financial challenges are certainly nothing new to Nebraska farmers and ranchers during these past few years, he said. What’s different this year is that while best projections suggest that production costs will likely top off to what they were in 2022, that figure is still higher than average in previous years. What’s more, the likelihoood market prices will take a dip at some point is strong, he said.
In response to the threat of decline, adjustments in crop mix and decreased spending on equipment and supplies have become a few of the ways the industry has responded to combat the dilemma, Lubben said.
“Producers are looking for ways they can control costs, whether that is in total input usage, machinery replacement decisions, or what they are able to pay for land purchases,” he said. “We would expect some pressure in all of those areas, where we might expect input usage to pull back a bit, machinery investment pull back a bit, and big land market purchases and rents pulling back a bit.”
That the financial climate of 2022 closely mirrored this year’s inflation numbers makes Lubben think farmers and ranchers will be able to brave the storm yet again. Even so, the prospect of facing lower commodity prices for the first time in more than five years is still disconcerting, he said.
“We’ve been largely projecting higher prices year after year since 2017,” he said. “Save for the depths of the COVID shock, this is the first year that it really looks like prices will struggle on the lower side. Producers will be pushing to make adjustments in crop selection, livestock herd levels, and investments in land and equipment to adjust to the changing economic environment.”
And while the increase in snowfall across the state would seem to offer at least some hope of drought recovery, history suggests winter snowfall won’t solve the problem overnight.
“It is difficult to rely on wintertime moisture to recover from a drought,” Lubben said. “Even with dramatically higher snowfall, the amount of moisture in it compared to summer moisture is a relatively small number. We don’t fix a drought with a wet winter, but it helps. We’re going to need good spring rains and rains into the summer to recover.”
As for the livestock industry, cattle prices remain strong as producers downsize their herds. Given the inflationary climate, Lubben isn’t sure ranchers are ready to rebuild their herds just yet.
“Even though prices might signal that it’s time to start rebuilding, we may not have the confidence to rebuild the herd until we’ve seen some recovery on the drought,” he said. “Cattle herds are still getting smaller. As a result, prices for cattle and beef still look strong, based on shorter supplies.”
Declines experienced in the hog, poultry and dairy markets suggest they will not realize the record prices they enjoyed in 2022. Overall, however, total receipts suggest that the livestock market may yet thrive before the year is through.
“Returns on hogs, poultry and dairly might be pulling back from 2022, particularly in the case of dairy and poultry, but some of that is pulling back from record levels,” he said. “So we’re not necessarily falling into a ditch, it’s just pulled back from where we were.”
Cattle accounts for nearly 90 percent of livestock receipts in Nebraska, Lubben said.
Austin Harthoorn, ag economist for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said farmers and ranchers are surely disappointed in the .1% drop in the inflation rate reported this week. A hike in interest rates now seems inevitable, he said.
“Things didn’t live up to expectations,” Harthoorn said. “Many people think we have a long ways to go. Talk seems to be they may raise interest rates another 50 points.”
Small farm owners seem to be bearing the brunt of the inflationary woes, he said.
“It depends on the operation,” he said. “With good commodity prices and good conditions over the last few years, a lot of operations may not need an operating loan going into this year, but smaller farms benefit less from that. They have less crops to capitalize on the higher commodity prices.
“A lot of it (depends on) planning the best course of action, how much you are borrowing and what you are leveraging against. That is a greater concern this year with interest rates being higher than last year. That makes your relationship with your banker that much more important and a loan conversation that much more vital to a profitable operation.”
Diversifying crop selection may be the solution some farmers turn to this year in an effort to hedge their bets in this unsure economic climate.
“We could see more farmers switching from corn to soybeans with prices being so high,” Harthoorn said. “We may also see more wheat acres out there. We’ll have to see where it all ends up as we get closer to planting.”
Despite the projected economic challenges, Harthoorn is optimistic that — given their track record — Nebraska farmers will ultimately survive to plant another day. Historically, most have shown a knack for bouncing back from economic hardship, he said.
“Ag has kind of held its own,” he said. “Compared to other industries, farmers may be more resilent to the overall economy than someone in a different industry or living in Chicago.
“In terms of inflation, it’s been a while since we’ve seen such elevated inflation. The good thing is the ag economy has been so strong the last few years that they have a buffer to go up against, some wiggle room. From what I know here in Nebraska, Nebraska farmers will get through this just fine. They are a resilient bunch.”
