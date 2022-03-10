Ag waste causes traffic jam
A semitrailer truck that slopped animal rendering materials onto the roadway caused traffic congestion around the area of 16th Street and Burlington Avenue Wednesday.
Capt. Michael Doremus with the Hastings Police Department said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Burlington Avenue when the stoplight at 16th Street turned red and the driver braked hard to stop for the light about 10:30 a.m.
When the truck was braking, the material in the trailer spilled on the roadway, causing a traffic hazard in the area.
Hastings Fire & Rescue and the Hastings Street Department assisted in the cleanup. Firefighters sprayed down the street to wash away the materials, and the city street department spread sand on the road to provide traction.
Doremus said the driver of the truck was contacted and cited for hauling an unsecured load.
100% compliance rate in alcohol inspections
No businesses in Adams or Clay counties sold alcohol to minors in a recent compliance check, the Nebraska State Patrol announced Thursday.
During the evening hours on Monday, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in the two counties.
Eighteen businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor, giving the counties a 100% compliance rate. All businesses checked the minor’s identification.
The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants, and bars.
This project was supported by Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention.
Morphine possession
A 42-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 2 in Adams County District Court to 180 days in jail for possessing morphine on Feb. 24, 2021.
Aaron Brannigan, whose last known address was 1359 W. E St., pleaded no contest Oct. 20, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Brannigan and gave him credit for 106 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (morphine) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Man sentenced for avoiding arrest
A 32-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 2 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation and two-year driver’s license revocation for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under revocation on June 14, 2021, and failure to appear in court on Aug. 27, 2021.
Nicholas Terjak, whose last known address was 114 E. Fifth St., pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Terjak.
Operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and failure to appear in court are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
DUR is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
