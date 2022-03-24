As the chemical weedkiller dicamba has been used more and more frequently, issues with “dicamba drift” also have been increasing.
Ron Seymour, Adams County extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the product can vaporize and then a day or two later it can move off target if there is a breeze.
Seymour oversees cropping systems in Adams, Franklin, Kearney and Webster counties.
Dicamba is the name of the active ingredient, and then there are trade names.
Some of the newer products are much less volatile than older products.
Seymour said what’s really precipitated a lot more use of dicamba is the weed palmer amaranth that farmers used to be able to control with glyphosate or Roundup herbicide.
“That product does not control that weed any longer,” Seymour said. “So people are using dicamba instead.”
Dicamba has been around since the 1960s.
“People have used it periodically over time and do recognize there are some issues with vaporization of the product after it’s been applied and subsequent movement of it and drift,” Seymour said. “So there’s two issues.”
Windy conditions create problems.
“We have windy conditions here, and when you get wind particularly above 10 miles per hour you have a 700% increase in chances of long-distance drift,” Seymour said. “It’s hard to keep the product exactly in the field where you want it.”
Farmers can use drift retardants in the spray solution that will help reduce that.
The labels on a number of these products limit the wind speeds during application.
“There are things that farmers are trying to do to take care of it, but there is just plain a lot of dicamba in the air in the middle of the summer,” he said.
He said the ideal wind speed during application is less than 7 mph.
“You have to think about, ‘What kind of sensitive plants are down wind of me?’ ” he said. “And make sure you’re making an application away from those areas.”
Corn isn’t affected by dicamba because dicamba is a broad-leaf herbicide.
“It is affecting trees and garden plants and soybeans,” Seymour said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a report on the nature and extent of dicamba-related incidents that caused damage to non-target crops during the 2021 growing season. Despite the control measures implemented in EPA’s October 2020 dicamba registration decision, these incident reports showed little change in number, severity or geographic extent of dicamba-related incidents when compared to the reports the agency received before the 2020 control measures were required.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture investigates drift complaints.
“It is their number one complaint,” Seymour said. “They have had so many complaints across the state in the last four years that they have to be very selected about the complaints they go take a look at. I see a lot of fields and a lot of trees and gardens that have had herbicide injury on them. It’s pretty significant. There are full size, mature trees that are at the risk of dying because of dicamba.”
That is also the timeframe for glyphosate resistance in palmer amaranth.
“Farmers, they need to control this particular weed because it will overwhelm your field,” he said.
He suggests switching to 2,4-D herbicide on lawns, which doesn’t have as big of a problem with drifting.
Vaporization is a greater issue in dicamba, but newer formulations drift less.
Restricted-use dicamba products require annual training provided by the companies.
Most of the farmers also take pesticide safety training from extension educators like Seymour.
Farmers have to have a license to apply restricted-use pesticides. The license has to be renewed every three years.
“In those trainings I cover extensively how to reduce drift, what are the environmental issues, what are the equipment issues, all talking about trying to keep the pesticide application where it belongs and to keep people safe when they are making those applications,” he said.
Seymour goes into a lot of detail about selecting the right nozzles to get the right droplet sizes, which affect the amount of drift.
“Having a conversation with their neighbors is really an important part of that and letting their neighbors know ahead of time if they have sensitive crops,” he said.
The label requires that farmers discuss with their neighbor before they make the application.
He encouraged producers with organic crops, beehives, fruits and vegetables to check out driftwatch.org. The DriftWatch Specialty Crop Site Registry is a voluntary communication tool that enables crop producers, beekeepers and pesticide applicators to work together to protect specialty crops and apiaries through use of the DriftWatch registry mapping program.
“If they get their name on that website, people applying these pesticides can look on there and know who to go talk to about those issues,” he said.
