Landowners throughout south central Nebraska with questions about their trees have a new resource.
Conservation forester Kim Slezak started Dec. 1, 2021, in a post with the Nebraska Forest Service that serves an area stretching from Fillmore County on the east to Dawson County on the west.
Her office is in the Adams County Rural Extension building, formerly known as the Adams Central Wallace Elementary at 2975 S. Baltimore Ave.
Slezak lives with her husband, Gerald, north of Milligan where they farm. Gerald also runs a computer repair business and crop consultant business.
“It’s a good thing I like to drive,” she said.
She offers a variety of services.
“I’ll help landowners with new windbreaks or renovating old windbreaks,” she said.
Slezak could assess the possible presence of emerald ash borer.
“Sometimes you don’t see the damage right away,” she said.
There are programs to reduce fire fuels.
Having met her husband online, Slezak came to Nebraska from New Mexico where she was working for the New Mexico State Forestry department as the state timber management officer. In that position she oversaw all the timber-management activities in the state.
Despite a difference of climate and variety of trees, Slezak said, there is a lot to forestry that doesn’t change.
“Forestry is forestry,” she said. “The trees might be different, but helping landowners is still the bottom line, helping manage our natural resources to their best use.”
Relocating to Nebraska, Slezak established her own consulting business doing forestry work, complete with a sawmill. Her tagline was “no matter the size we utilize.”
“Having worked for the government before I married a Fillmore County farmer, I was used to steady paychecks,” she said. “So when the opportunity came to do that again — help landowners through the Nebraska Forest Service, have a steady paycheck, get insurance — it was kind of a no-brainer to apply for it.”
Her mother grew up in Hastings. Slezak still has relatives in Hastings.
“It was neat to have that connection,” she said.
The Nebraska Forest Service is trying to increase its presence in this part of the state.
Slezak’s office at ACRE is a hub for other Nebraska Forest Service positions, sharing university resources.
An Urban Community Forester will be housed there, as well, beginning in the summer. Slezak said that position will be more community-directed for school projects, school talks, possibly helping the city of Hastings with tree plans.
Slezak can help with all that, as well.
She recalled trees recently coming down in Highland Park.
She hoped those trees could be used in some way.
“When trees come down they can still have a life,” she said. “I’m a huge proponent of utilization. Trees are good standing and making oxygen. When they come down we can still use them. They still have benefits.”
The Nebraska Forest Service has a lot of resources on its website at nfs.unl.edu. Publications are posted to help with everything from emerald ash borer to fire hazards.
“They can call and if I don’t know the answer I can find it for them,” Slezak said.
For more information, contact Slezak at kslezak2@unl.edu or 402-429-6931.
