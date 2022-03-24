Having paused their programming for a year because of the pandemic, members of Nebraska LEAD Program Group 39 now have finished what turned into a 2 ½-year experience.
Twenty-eight members of the group recently received their certificates of completion from the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, which operates the leadership development program.
Group members from Tribland include Alex Buschow of Blue Hill and Jesse Mohnike of Sutton.
Nebraska LEAD Fellows for Group 39 were selected in summer 2019. Their experience normally would have been complete in March 2021 following an international study/travel seminar.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, regular Nebraska LEAD programming was placed on “pause” for a year.
Programming resumed in fall 2021, but because of continued pandemic-related international travel restrictions Group 39 didn’t make an international seminar in January 2022 as is customary.
Instead, the members spent Jan. 6-17 traveling in Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona. A few of their experiences included seeing oyster and clam farming operations, hothouse vegetable production, blue cheese production, alpaca ranching, grape growing for wine and raisins, beef cattle finishing, and vegetable production in desert conditions.
Speakers included Karen Barrett Ross, a Nebraska LEAD alumna from Group 6 who now is secretary of the California Food & Agriculture Department; and Meg Brown, an agricultural advocate from Chico, California.
The class also had meetings with representatives of Roseburg Timer, the Northern California Water Association, the California Fresh Fruit Association, and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California; and tours of Specialty Produce and Shearer’s Snack Foods in Phoenix.
An additional experience was a private, “behind-the-scenes” tour of the San Diego Zoo.
The nonprofit Nebraska LEAD Program was established in 1981 to help expand the horizons and develop the leadership potential of young agricultural producers and agribusiness workers.
It’s operated by NALC in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in cooperation with other Nebraska colleges and universities, business and industry, and supportive individuals throughout the state.
The founding director, Allen Blezek, retired in 2008 and died in 2020 at age 74. The program’s second and current director, Terry Hejny, is a former agriculture instructor at Geneva High School and past Nebraska Extension educator in Fillmore County.
Up to 30 members are selected for each group on a competitive basis that includes personal interviews with a district screening committee. Group members are selected from one of two categories, with slots for both production agriculturalists (Category 1) and individuals in agribusiness and education.
Those selected must cover a participant fee of $1,250 for each of their two years in the program. This money can come from their own resources or can be raised. Either way, it represents just an estimated 17% of the value of goods and services, including food and lodging, they receive as participants. The rest of the costs are covered by sponsors and donors.
Group members begin attending monthly seminars in September on college and university campuses around the state.
Besides learning about the diversity of Nebraska’s agriculture and social and economic issues affecting localities, the state and nation, group members attending the in-state seminars also work to burnish leadership skills such as public speaking and get to know each other through discussions among themselves and with the hundreds of speakers brought in to share knowledge with them.
Each group’s first winter in the program includes a national study/travel seminar, typically including visits to Kansas City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. For Group 39, which had the national seminar in February 2020, visits included the Region 7 office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Kansas City branch of the Federal Reserve Bank, both in Kansas City, Missouri; the Embassy of the Czech Republic, U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters, and National Cattlemen’s Beef office, all in Washington; and the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Seminars break for the summer, then resume in the fall as each group begins preparing for its (usual) international travel experience by studying global issues. Each year’s itinerary is different.
The 22 members of Nebraska LEAD Group 40 include Chris Grams of Upland and Stephanie Nelson of Minden.
Application deadline for Nebraska LEAD Group 41 is June 15. For more information, visit the program website at www.lead.unl.edu or contact the program office at leadprogram@unl.edu or 402-472-6810. Otherwise, write to Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940.
