Given the ongoing climate of unrest and uncertainty in Ukraine, it isn’t surprising that Nebraska farmers are employing a wide array of strategies to navigate the ever-changing crop landscape going forward.
As one of the world’s top exporters of grains and vegetable oils, Ukraine was the second-largest supplier of grains for the European Union in 2021 and a large supplier for low- and middle-income countries in Asia and Africa, according to a study published online on March 7 by IHS Markit. The volatility caused by the Russian invasion of the ag-rich country is affecting the corn and wheat markets in an unprecedented way, leaving farmers wondering whether to cash in on favorable futures prices or hold tight for even greater returns down the road.
The longer the conflict ranges on, the more insecure the agriculture environment is sure to become, not only to Ukraine and its customers, but across the globe.
“These sorts of events remind us of why we need a strong set of goals and objectives,” said Cory Walters, extension crop economics specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Because only then are we able to relate the prices being offered to the profitability that we’re presented.
“We’re so early in the year that it feels weird to be doing a lot of marketing now. We have to hold back some — we can’t forward too much of our future crop — but need to make enough money to be here next year.”
And while current ag prices offered seem generous, Walters thinks growers shouldn’t put all of their grains in one basket just yet. Selling a certain percentage of product could prove prudent at this juncture, however.
“Ukraine has injected a lot of nervousness into the market, and because of that we have these prices for fall delivering above production costs,” he said. “They are incentifying you to sell a little, but you have to be careful what you sell because we haven’t grown a damn thing yet. We have to hold back some because the amount of volatility we are going to walk through this year is going to be more than recently experienced. We have to be ready for that mentally and understand the financial consequences of that.
“We can’t forward too much of our future crop. The irrigation producer can sell more now than the non-irrigation producer. It’s not about being right or wrong. The fundamental thing right now is knowing that you don’t have to be perfect in getting the highest price, but you want to get a good enough average farm price that you’re going to make some money.”
With uncertainty the only certainty going forward, Walters thinks those with crop insurance are probably better off than those without it. That said, he added no one strategy is necessarily best at this point.
“It’s all over the board,” he said. “I’ve met people who have not sold anything on new crop to people who have sold a substantial amount of crop. Both are actually reasonable strategies. It comes down to the individual’s tolerance to risk.
“What’s tough is that we can’t begin to understand what risks are facing the market. None of us can. The only thing that matters is the price you’re getting for your farm, regardless of what caused it, and how you’re managing that.”
Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator in Adams County, said that while the Ukraine conflict certainly is a factor in this year’s ag pricing, weather also will play into the financial climate facing farmers in the coming months.
“Grain prices have been up anyway,” Seymour said. “There have been issues with supply and issues with weather — both here and in South America — that have been affecting those commodity prices. The demand has been pretty good, with lots of grain, corn and soybeans going to China.
“I’ve had farmers call and ask me about planting spring wheat. It looks like a good crop to grow if the price is good, and now price is good. But the issue with spring wheat is that it produces significantly less than winter wheat.
“What wheat farmers need to weigh is what production costs will be. Production costs have really gone up significantly. They can look at the futures market and see what the likely price is going to be at harvest in the coming year, but it’s hard to know what it’s going to do after the crop is out in the fall.”
That the Ukraine crisis is likely to continue affecting ag prices for the foreseeable future is a given, Seymour said. To what extent is yet to be determined, however. In its recent World Supply and Demand Report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated there are more supplies out there than originally thought, giving farmers even more to think about in an already fluctuating market.
“There’s just this uncertainty because traders don’t know what’s going to happen,” Seymour said. “Wheat goes up 30, 40, 75 cents a bushel in a day, then goes back down.
“The other issue is that when the markets go up, traders sell to make money. They are taking profits. It’s very complex how it all works.”
