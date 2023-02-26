Airport file photo
J&S Aviation Services, formerly of McCook, moved to the airport to provide aviation and avionic services. J&S offers a full avionics shop, servicing dash and navigation systems.

In order to continue improving the airport, Matt Kuhr said they will be undergoing two federally funded projects. Money for the improvements comes from taxes paid on aircraft fuel.

One would repair the concrete in the middle of the field, sealing cracks and preserving the area.

The second project will upgrade the runway lighting system to LED lights.

“We have a real need to get lighting done here,” Kuhr said.

Currently, the airport offers a full-service fixed-base operator, six instrument approaches, and 24-hour self-service fuel pumps, with buildings available after hours, as well.

With a variety of events and improvement projects scheduled, the manager at the Hastings Municipal Airport hopes to introduce more community members to the facility this year.

“We want to share our airport with people in the community,” airport manager Matt Kuhr said. “We are busy, and lot of things are going on out here.”

