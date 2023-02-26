Thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
With a variety of events and improvement projects scheduled, the manager at the Hastings Municipal Airport hopes to introduce more community members to the facility this year.
“We want to share our airport with people in the community,” airport manager Matt Kuhr said. “We are busy, and lot of things are going on out here.”
Airport officials are planning an air race in June, antique airplane fly-in in August and other events like movie nights to invite the community to the airport.
Community outreach has been a recent focus, from working with young kids in the EAA Young Eagles program to the upcoming flight students. Twelve new pilots who trained at the Hastings airport earned pilot’s licenses in the last two years.
Starting in March, the airport will play host to a hamburger feed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month through October.
Kuhr said there has been a lot of interest in the airport. The airport’s hangars are full, with 38 base planes.
“To increase capacity, we’re going to have to build hangars,” he said. “We do have a waiting list.”
More space became available after the snow removal equipment building was completed.
“By building that and moving our snow removal equipment in there, it allowed us to bring in a mechanic,” he said.
J&S Aviation Services, formerly of McCook, moved to the airport to provide aviation and avionic services. J&S offers a full avionics shop, servicing dash and navigation systems.
In order to continue improving the airport, Kuhr said they will be undergoing two federally funded projects. Money for the improvements comes from taxes paid on aircraft fuel.
One would repair the concrete in the middle of the field, sealing cracks and preserving the area.
The second project will upgrade the runway lighting system to LED lights.
“We have a real need to get lighting done here,” he said.
Currently, the airport offers a full-service fixed-base operator, six instrument approaches, and 24-hour self-service fuel pumps, with buildings available after hours, as well.
The airport offers a direct link to the airport in Minneapolis, to allow operators to contact the center through the radio, instead of being forced to use a cellphone to call and obtain flight clearance.
“Most places can’t do that unless there’s a tower,” Kuhr said.
The facility has been growing consistently over the last few years, and Kuhr wants the public to see it firsthand.
“It’s a public airport, and we want the community to be proud of what we have,” he said. “We want people to be part of it.”
