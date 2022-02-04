The requirement for Alcott Elementary students and staff to wear facial coverings ended at the end of the day Thursday after the school’s three-day average illness absenteeism rate fell well below 12%.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved on Sept. 13, 2021, a conditional mask mandate that would take effect when there is a 12% illness rate over a three-day period at any of the district’s seven schools.
Alcott’s mask requirement went into effect Jan. 21. Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said Thursday afternoon that Alcott’s three-day average absenteeism rate was around 6%.
“Our numbers at all of our buildings have improved,” he said. “So I am hopeful we are through the worst of this and in a better place going forward. All of our buildings are drastically better over the last week and a half.”
Alcott Principal Charla Brant announced to students and staff at the end of the school day on Thursday that the mask requirement would end. The news was spread through an email blast, as well.
Longfellow Elementary also exceeded the 12% three-day average on Jan. 25, prompting a mask requirement.
Schneider said several other HPS schools were just under 12%, but that situation has improved everywhere.
“None of them are close right now,” he said.
Feb. 8 likely will be the last day for the mask requirement at Longfellow.
“Unless something drastically changes, because right now they are well below, as well,” Schneider said.
