Growing up in Hastings as the daughter of a teacher, Alaethea Remmers knew she would work in a school someday.
“I knew I wanted to do something at the schools working with kids,” Remmers said.
The young speech language pathologist was honored for her work at Hastings Public Schools by being named the 2023 Emerging Educator of the Year at the Hastings Public Schools Foundation Hoopla event March 14.
The Emerging Educator of the Year award is for a faculty member who has served HPS for three to seven years.
“I was shocked and just so humbled and so appreciative just to be seen,” said Remmers, who serves students at Alcott Elementary School. “Impostor syndrome is a thing. Am I doing enough? Am I doing the right things? And for other people seeing that is just an honor.”
Remmers found her pathway to working in schools as a speech language pathologist, or SLP, in an unexpected manner.
During her senior year of high school, Remmers’ aunt suffered a stroke that left her without the ability to speak.
“She lost the ability to communicate verbally, and an SLP helped her to be able to talk and sing again,” Remmers said.
Through some research, Remmers learned that speech language pathologists not only work with people in clinical settings but also in schools.
So Remmers attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees before returning to Nebraska.
“I knew I wanted to be back in Nebraska, and it just fell into place Hastings Public had an opening when I was getting done with my program,” Remmers said. “It stuck. It wasn’t the plan, but it just kind of worked out.”
That was in 2019, and she’s been with the district ever since.
As a SLP, Remmers works with children who have communication disorders by supporting them in working to communicate their needs or wants effectively and efficiently.
The students she works with could have a stutter or an articulation disorder. Some students could have trouble learning language concepts, and then there are others in more extreme situations who use communication devices or picture exchange systems to communicate.
Every student’s situation is addressed by a team of people including the student, parents, teachers, specialists and staff in the district. That team then makes a plan to determine what the best plan is to help that student to be successful in school.
Remmers said that means some students she may see on a daily basis and others she may only see a few times a month. Some students she works with in the classroom, while others come to her room to work privately.
Each situation is just as different and unique as the students she works with — and for Remmers, the joy is the students.
“Kids just see the world in a very different way,” she said. “I love being able to see as they’re discovering new things or they’re learning new things in class.”
Remmers said she loves celebrating successes with her students that can be anything from a student saying his or her own name for the first time to the student who successfully gives a presentation in class.
“Sometimes children come to school and they aren’t able to communicate with their own voice. If they start to do that, that is obviously amazing to hear them for the first time,” Remmers said. “Those are the good successes.”
