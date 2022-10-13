All four of the Hastings City Council wards are contested during the Nov. 8 general election with three incumbents running for re-election.
Ginny Skutnik and Steve Huntley are running against each other in Ward 1, which encompasses south Hastings. Skutnik is the incumbent.
Brad Consbruck and Trent Meyer are running against each other in Ward 2, which encompasses west Hastings, for the seat being vacated by Councilman Ted Schroeder, who announced in late January he would not seek a second term of office.
Chuck Rosenberg and Marc Rowan are running against each other in Ward 3, which includes central Hastings. Rosenberg is the incumbent.
Matt Fong and Roger Harper are running against each other in Ward 4, which includes east Hastings.
Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
The information included here was compiled from past interviews as well as a candidate forum on Sept. 22.
Ward 1
Steven Wayne Huntley currently is a property manager but previously ran the office of a local contractor.
“So I do know about zoning,” he said. “I do know about building. I do know about infrastructure. I know what all is involved with development. That’s a big, big thing, with the utilities, with the streets, all that. It’s a lot of work.”
Although Huntley is challenging Ginny Skutnik for the Ward 1 council seat, Huntley has experience serving on the Hastings City Council. He previously served on the council from 1992-96.
“I actually know what I am getting into,” he said. “I know how much time it takes to be a council member.”
He is running to give citizens a voice again.
“It seems like everything has kind of gotten out of control,” he said. “The communication isn’t there with the council and with city government. It’s just time it comes back to being a citizens’ council.”
Huntley is a lifelong Hastings resident and a 1987 graduate of Hastings High School.
“I’ve lived in the First Ward all my life,” he said. “I own a lot of property in the First Ward. It’s an older part of town. It’s not the oldest, but it’s an older part of town. It has a lot of things to offer. We have the fairgrounds. We have Brickyard Park, which is one of our great parks in town. The First Ward is a great part of town.”
He wants more transparency and accountability in city government and wants to be accessible.
“I will ask a lot of questions, and I think that’s very important that people see their council people asking questions, especially when they tune in on TV and watch,” Huntley said.
There’s room for housing in south Hastings.
“The First Ward does have a lot to offer, and it can be very viable, and it is very viable,” he said. “We have a lot of good businesses down here.”
Huntley wants to expand housing in Hastings as well as attract and retain skilled labor for local industries.
“Which one goes first?” he said. “That’s kind of the chicken before the egg or the egg before the chicken. I think it can be done together.”
Ginny Skutnik works in Grand Island as the administrative assistant for the CNH Industrial vice president of manufacturing for North America.
She previously served as the administrative assistant for the city office in Hastings.
She is the longest-serving member of the Hastings City Council and currently is council president. The first seven years of her time on the Hastings City Council were easy compared to the last three.
“We’ve just had a lot of big things, a lot of emotional items like with COVID and stuff that brings out emotional pleas from the community, which are always tougher than the cut-and-dried business of the city, but it’s been rewarding,” she said.
She has two adult children and five grandchildren.
When it comes to serving as council president, Skutnik said, the dynamics of every council is different.
“It’s a double-edged sword being the longest member of the council,” she said. “I know a lot of people want new ideas and to do things different, but there’s so much that we are under state statute that can’t change.”
Serving on the council means a lot of preparation before each meeting.
“We hear it all the time: ‘You just go into a meeting and you OK everything,’ ” she said.
Council members get their information packets the Thursday before the meeting. “That is so if council members read through the information and have questions they can ask whatever department would be answering in plenty of time to prepare an answer before the meeting,” she said.
“There is a lot of back work that the public doesn’t always see,” she said. “Unfortunately, the public doesn’t always pay attention to our work sessions, so they don’t realize a lot of these things we’ve already talked about in an open meeting.”
Trail extensions in south Hastings are a priority.
Trail extensions also would be a benefit in going to the Aquacourt Water Park or skate park.
One of the highlights of her time in office, she said, is the progression on railroad quiet crossings planned for the BNSF crossings in downtown Hastings.
Ward 2
Brad Consbruck is maintenance director at The Heritage at College View. Previously, he was a Hastings police officer for six years and an Adams County deputy sheriff for 21 years.
He graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1987 before attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He is a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He also has been vice president and secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 (Adams County) and has served on the Adams County Merit Commission, St. Cecilia Parish Council and Hastings Catholic Schools advisory board.
When it comes to making a difficult decision, Consbruck said, it is important to weigh all available information.
“I think that’s key to making a government entity work, is to get that input from the citizens and weigh that with whatever’s in front of you and come to a happy medium somewhere in the middle to where both sides could be happy,” he said. “That’s one of the things I’d like to see more of is to have that there. You’re representing the people who put you there, but you’re also looking out for the city in a roundabout way to try and keep things on the straight and narrow.”
He said his background in law enforcement could be an attribute to the city.
His current position at The Heritage at College View also gives him good experience when it comes overseeing management of the city.
“In my current position I have a budget and I do have to work within that budget to keep the building up and running, up to speed.”
Consbruck and his wife, Annie, have five children, Vicky, Luke, Maria, Manny and Lilly.
Consbruck wrote he always has been interested in elective office but thought serving while working in law enforcement would have brought conflicts.
“Since Mr. Schroeder was not going to seek another term as Ward 2 representative, I thought now was a good time to give it a try,” he wrote.
He said he’s glad the old Imperial Mall area is being redeveloped and wants to see more businesses come to Hastings with competitive wages and career opportunities.
Consbruck said elected city officials should represent their constituents and seek compromise when necessary.
“Open and detailed discussion, transparency, and public input on major issues that come before the council should be the standard,” he wrote.
He wrote he had supported repairing the 16th Street viaduct if it was possible to do so.
He also supports street maintenance improvements.
“I think they do a pretty good job, but there are streets that seem to always have the same flaws year to year. I hear citizens bring this up on a regular basis. I would like to help find a solution agreeable to everyone.”
Trent Meyer owns and operates Trent Meyer Construction.
Meyer is an Adams Central High School graduate.
He has served for the past four years on the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department and is a two-year member of the local Salvation Army board.
He and his wife, Karen, have three children, Briana, Bryson and Brahm; and one granddaughter, Ezra.
Meyer said he has looked at the way the city has gone in a direction that is “kind of unfavorable for the youth to stay here.”
“We don’t have the jobs for them,” he said. “We have a lack of entertainment. We have wonderful schools. We have great systems like that but we need to get the business and industry here to keep our kids here to get the schools on board to work with the businesses so that we can keep our next generation here in Hastings and keep the city growing in a positive, forward direction.”
Meyer said he believed following the majority opinion of the public is most important.
“Even if you’ve got a consultant that’s hired to make these decisions and your constituents are against or for something (the consultant) are not, you still need to vote however your constituents want you to vote, so you may need to vote against a study,” he said.
Infrastructure of the city is a focus for Meyer.
“I’m afraid we’re falling behind in our maintenance, and I think it needs to get caught up,” he said.
He hopes to bolster transparency for the city.
In contacting his council representatives in the past, Meyer said he has gotten “the runaround.”
He hoped to improve communication with the public over what he has experienced.
“I feel I would be that person for my constituents instead of the other way,” he said. “I don’t want them to feel like they should be scared to come to me and talk to me about something.”
He said his campaign issues also include assisting increased use and growth of the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Ward 3
Marc Rowan wants to bring a fresh perspective to the Hastings City Council.
Often in attendance at council meetings, Rowan has taken note of the number of unanimous votes.
“I find that interesting,” he said. “Isn’t there differences of opinion? Don’t some people think this is not good or some people think it’s not bad? That kind of bothers me.”
He lives in Hastings with his wife, Mindee, and their daughter Carlee. Rowan also has two adult children.
There’s a lot he’d like to learn.
“I’d like to learn the ins and outs of the stuff with the overpass,” he said. “I’d like to find out what really goes on there and why that has been such a topic, just like the thing everyone called a racino.”
Marc Rowan said as he has run for office he has noticed a common complaint when it comes to public feedback.
“It seems like the citizens of Hastings, oftentimes when they’re speaking with me, feel like they don’t have much of a voice, like they don’t have much of a say,” he said.
Originally from Thedford, Rowan has a diverse professional background in Hastings.
For more than seven years he has worked as office manager for Geiger and Dietze Ophthalmology.
He also worked briefly in insurance as well as several years as a salesman at a few different auto dealerships in Hastings.
He also worked 3 ½ years at Auto Glass Center and seven years at Thermo King.
“I have lots of experience,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be a factory worker on an assembly line in Hastings, Nebraska. I know what it’s like to go out in the public and put in windshields and have to be concerned about customer service. I know what it’s like to be an insurance agent and to be a car salesman who tries to be honest. You go try to be a car salesman. That’s a rough deal because somebody’s going to try to find a way to be mad at you.”
Chuck Rosenberg described his first term on the Hastings City Council as “interesting.”
“I think we’ve had to deal with more controversial topics than any other council maybe in the history of the city has had to deal with,” he said. “That’s what I signed up for, so I’m OK with it.”
Rosenberg is president of City Iron and Metal.
Rosenberg said it is important to listen to constituents as well as city staff members.
“I think that’s important as well that their opinions be weighed in, also you listen to the experts and the professionals when you make a decision because that’s important,” he said.
He said council members, who are typically longtime Hastings residents, should use common sense, with an idea of how the community feels.
He has devoted a lot of time to his responsibilities as a council member.
“I receive a ton of input to make myself the most accessible councilman there has ever been,” he said. “My office is open to anybody.”
The public has made use of that accessibility.
“I get a ton of input every day,” Rosenberg said. “I would say on an average day I’m spending one to two hours per day with public input on topics, on every type of topic. I listen to everybody and try to take in all the input I can before making a decision.”
For instance, when it came to the horse race track and casino proposed for the northern part of Ward 3, Rosenberg attended ag society meetings and met multiple times with the individuals proposing the plan.
“Myself, personally, I’m OK with the casino, but I’m representing the Third Ward, so I have to go by what the people who elect you want,” he said. “That’s what you sign up for. You’re their voice, and you have to abide by what they’re telling you.”
He looks forward to the development and implementation of the planned update to the city’s comprehensive plan.
He helps with local Boy Scouts activities and is involved with Hastings Community Theatre, especially set design.
He describes himself as a pro-business, pro-growth council member.
Ward 4
Roger Harper retired from a career working with and serving as an administrator for programs focused on mentally disabled individuals.
“I’d like to bring my experience to the council, particularly in the area of public information,” he said.
He said he hopes to enhance communication between the council and public.
Much of what goes on in a council meeting has to do with resolutions.
“Stuff that is not very communicative with the public,” he said.
He grew up Hastings, graduating from Hastings High School and then Hastings College where he earned a bachelor of arts degree.
Harper also has a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Northern Colorado.
Harper owns rental properties in Hastings. He said his experience could be an asset in helping address the city’s housing needs.
Since running for office, Harper has worked to educate himself by attending public meetings including one of the recent comprehensive plan meetings.
“There’s a whole of things that come to play in my decision to run for council, not the least of which is I have the time and the energy and the interest to represent the people,” he said.
He and his wife, Arlene, have four children and 12 grandchildren.
He the city exploring options of moving city operations out of the city building at 220 N. Hastings, which had safety concerns, the city council’s decision to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and the Parks and Recreation Department’s decision to raze the former restroom and warming station at Heartwell Park — all of which he disagreed with — are reasons why he chose to run for public office.
He said he also thinks the city requires too long of a notice for a citizen to appear on a Hastings City Council agenda and speak before the council. According to the city’s request for public comment on council agenda policy, citizens wishing to address the council during the public comments item on the agenda must contact the city clerk no later than seven days prior to the meeting and will be given up to five minutes to speak.
“Those are the things that drove me into the political arena,” Harper said.
Matt Fong said his first four years on the Hastings City Council have been a learning experience.
“I certainly feel like I’ve learned a lot about our city government and also our community over the course of the last four years,” he said. “There have obviously been lots of surprises over the course of the last four years, as well. So I don’t know that anyone would’ve forecasted some of the discussions and challenges we’ve seen, but I really do feel like we are well positioned to focus on the future now for our community over the course of the upcoming four years.”
Fong is the director of fundraising and outreach at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.
He previously served as associate vice president for alumni relations at Hastings College, from which he graduated in 2005.After working for the Arbor Day Foundation for two years, Fong returned to Hastings in 2007.
He and his wife, Kaleena, have one daughter, Vivian.
“The community of Hastings for me has been the place where I’ve really grown into who I am.”
He came to Hastings as a Hastings College freshman in 2001.
“The community of Hastings has been foundational to my growth and development as a community member, as a person, as an employee, as a husband and father,” he said. “I feel like I have a lot to be grateful for for the community of Hastings in allowing me and my family to be actively engaged in the community and be able to grow and develop in a really positive way.”
He has been involved with a lot of committees and boards during his time in Hastings.
He is optimistic about Hastings’ future.
“I really do think there are lots of great things we can look forward to with both the comprehensive plan process, some of our new city leadership and I do think our community is ready for some leadership, growth and development for the future,” he said.
