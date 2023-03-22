The Hastings College chapter of Alpha Chi, the all-discipline collegiate academic honor society, inducted seven students during its spring initiation earlier this month.
This year’s Alpha Chi inductees include Katharine Hamburger of Hastings, Ruthanna Johnson of Red Cloud, Claire Kimbrough of Geneva, Miley Prine of Valley, Cadance Stenger of Louisville, Alessandro Urlati of Biella Piedmont, Italy, and Tori Vondra of Crete.
Alpha Chi promotes academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students and to honor those who achieve such distinction. Students from across all academic disciplines who are in the top 10% of their class are invited to join.
Students with membership in Alpha Chi help host activities on campus such as Alpha Chi Trivia Night, Bronco Brain Buster Quiz Bowl and Academic Showcase.
The Hastings College chapter was established in 1949 by Frank Weyer and Ruth Harris. Weyer was dean of the College at the time, and Harris was the librarian.
