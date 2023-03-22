The Hastings College chapter of Alpha Chi, the all-discipline collegiate academic honor society, inducted seven students during its spring initiation earlier this month.

This year’s Alpha Chi inductees include Katharine Hamburger of Hastings, Ruthanna Johnson of Red Cloud, Claire Kimbrough of Geneva, Miley Prine of Valley, Cadance Stenger of Louisville, Alessandro Urlati of Biella Piedmont, Italy, and Tori Vondra of Crete. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags