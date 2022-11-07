Charles Phoenix

Charles Phoenix, a history-based entertainer, will present his show "Addicted to Americana" 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hastings College French Memorial Chapel.

 Courtesy

An overload of road trip adventures in search of classic and kitschy Americana pop culture is the focus of the enthusiastic history-based entertainer and “Ambassador of Americana” Charles Phoenix, the keynote performer of the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in French Memorial Chapel, 800 Turner Ave.

Phoenix caps the day-long symposium that expands on "The New Americana," finding new and old definitions of what it means to be an American in a changing nation.

0
0
0
0
0