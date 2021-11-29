This year’s remaining performances of “The Light of the World,” sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, are 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12 on the north and west sides of the town square. Admission is free. Warm clothing is recommended. Supplies for making your own s’mores at fire pits around the square will be provided both evenings.
MINDEN — When I was in grade school and my parents were away from the farm for a few days, I often would stay with my grandparents who lived in town.
That was the case one early December weekend circa 1980 when “The Light of the World,” my hometown of Minden’s long-running outdoor Christmas pageant, was being staged on the Kearney County Courthouse square.
Because I grew up 15 miles out in the country and my parents were not involved with the all-volunteer production, I rarely saw the pageant as a young child. But on this particular weekend, I was determined to be there for the 30-minute show, which takes place in the darkened square and culminates with the breathtaking illumination of thousands of Christmas bulbs strewn over the courthouse and strung along downtown streets.
My grandparents were spry but well into their 80s, and they weren’t excited about venturing out into the cold on a dark Sunday night. No problem, I said: I’ll just put on my winter gear and walk uptown.
And so I did, traversing the six blocks from their house to the square by myself, just as I did in the daylight for other purposes on so many occasions through the years. But this time felt special and newly liberating — and I still remember hustling up East Fourth Street — all the more because at one point I was startled to have my feet fly out from under me on the ice. No matter; I picked myself up and continued on my way.
For me at 10 years old or so, it was an adventure — an adventure my caretaking grandparents sent me to have with their blessing. And from that year until today, I have probably missed seeing a performance of the pageant in a given year no more than a small handful of times.
“The Light of the World” is a treasure for my hometown — a shining gem in a gilded box of cultural assets Minden is blessed to possess, speaking directly to the community’s heritage, values and faith. Together, the pageant, which this year celebrates the 75th anniversary of its 1946 debut, and the downtown lighting project, which began much earlier in 1915, for many years have kept Minden with the title of “Nebraska’s Christmas City.”
For those unfamiliar with it, “The Light of the World” is a home-grown, original production that recounts the biblical story of Jesus Christ’s incarnation. Essentially, it’s a dramatized synthesis of texts from the Old and New Testaments, beginning with the creation of the world, moving on to prophecy concerning the Messiah, and then presenting Gospel accounts of how Jesus came to be born in a stable in Bethlehem.
The final scene, just before the lights come on, features Simeon, a “just and devout” old man who meets the child Jesus in the temple in Jerusalem when Mary and Joseph bring him there for the Jewish Presentation ritual and then, arms lifted to heaven, tells God he is ready to die because “mine eyes have seen thy salvation, which thou hast prepared before the face of all peoples: A light to the revelation of the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel.”
The dozens of richly costumed characters in the show include children, adolescents and adults dressed as everyone from the prophet Isaiah to King Herod and from young stable boys to white-clad angels. Shepherds, wise men, innkeepers and the rest pantomime their roles as the pre-recorded dialogue and accompanying music are piped into the square through a public address system. (In the early years, the spoken parts were read live into a microphone with music playing on a turntable in the background.)
Through the years, thousands of locals and tourists have made the pilgrimage to the Minden town square to experience the pageant. When I was younger, charter busloads of visitors from far and wide often were part of the audience.
It also can be said that hundreds of volunteers from Minden and surrounding communities have been part of the cast and crew down through the years. In fact, three or more generations of multiple families have taken part.
The pageant script was co-written by Clayton Morey, a Minden educator who later spent many years in the insurance and real estate business; and the Rev. Arthur Johnson, then pastor of the Minden Methodist Church.
Morey directed the pageant for many years. He was followed in that role in the 1980s by his son, Ben. Today, Ben’s son Matt has taken the reins.
Another former director, Minden Mayor Ted Griess, was pageant director between Clayton and Ben Morey in the 1970s. Saturday, for the opening performance of this 75th anniversary pageant season, plans called for Griess to be joined in the cast by his son Tony and grandson Gus, who live in Omaha.
The Moreys and the Griesses are just two of many local families for whom the pageant has been a multi-generational act of stewardship and service. Over these past 75 years, fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, grandparents and grandchildren have worked shoulder to shoulder to nurture this community legacy and keep it alive for generations to come.
I portrayed a Roman soldier in the pageant my sophomore year in high school, and my wife Ruth was an angel in the late 1980s and early 1990s. We have been driving back to Minden to attend the pageant yearly since we were in college and dating, standing out on the sidewalk in the cold, stomping our feet to keep our toes warm and waiting for the dark streets to shine once more. Now, we bring along our children.
Never mind us, though: The pageant endures because of the goodhearted people who actually do the work year after year, decade after decade — donning the costumes three nights per season and often venturing out into cold and snow to play their parts in a bone-chilling wind. It’s a credit to what many of them have learned from their parents and imparted to their children about the value of the service and the value of the story.
In Minden, Nebraska, “The Light of the World” is a story of faithfulness — a story of mothers and daughters, fathers and sons standing up for their community and its most honored traditions.
At its heart, however, it’s the story of one particular father, who two millennia ago gave his blessing to his only begotten son as he headed into the dark streets of human frailty for a 33-year adventure to save the world. It’s a story that always will bear repeating — and remembering.
Reporting from Minden: Merry Christmas.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
