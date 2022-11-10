Years of contributions to the local ag community earned veterinarians and staff at the Animal Clinic special recognition during the annual Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Ranchers Appreciation Barbecue Thursday night on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Past and present veterinarians and staff received the 2022 Aggie Award.
Current owner Doug Schwenka thanked the Chamber’s Agri-Business Committee for the selection and Seiler & Parker and Dvorak Law Group for sponsoring the award.
“We’re humbled and honored,” he said. “There are a lot of good veterinarians who have come before us. We’re happy to be able to continue it through the years.”
Robert Parker Jr. and Zachary Petersen with Dvorak Law Group presented the award, noting the veterinarian services, education and financial support Animal Clinic has made to numerous organizations over the years.
“This support of activities within the community has been exemplary,” Petersen said. “Their assistance has been much appreciated to the Adams County Fair, where many 4-H and FFA participants have been able to continue to expand their experience with livestock.”
Since the business was established in 1972, the owners of the Animal Clinic have shared the use of facilities to weigh animals and donated time to check the health of animals as they are entered into the fair.
Veterinarians Chuck Neumann and Van Sandstedt founded the Animal Clinic at U.S. Highway 6 and Marian Road. Other veterinarians who have practiced at the business include Bill Kvasnicka, Gordon Rasberry, Pat Wahlmeier, Dave Biehl, Dave Rethorst, Tammy Craig, Brad Jones and Lindsay Waechter-Mead.
Current veterinarians include Schwenka, Tim Overmiller, Cody Hegemann, Lauren Werner-Bartholomew, Richard “Taw” Fredrickson and Rebekah Fredrickson. There are 12 full-time and numerous part-time staff members also at the office.
Animal Clinic also has supported rodeo programs held in Hastings as well as sharing professional services with animal shelters and animal care programs like Heartland Pet Connection, Start Over Rover, Adams County Feline Coalition’s spay and neutering program, and Nebraska’s Livestock Emerging Disease Response System.
Veterinarians have helped contribute to area education programs with livestock health demonstrations at Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, and the Birthing Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair.
Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator in Adams County and a member of the Chamber’s Agri-Business Committee, said the group considered all the contributions Animal Clinic has made the community over the years when discussing the award presentation.
“We felt they were a long-deserving recipient for the award,” he said.
Schwenka said they wouldn’t be able to be as involved in the community without the veterinarians and staff being willing to step up and help.
He feels fortunate the company was chosen for the award.
“There are a lot of deserving ag people in the community, and we’re happy to be considered,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.