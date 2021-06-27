At 186 pounds, Rocky had a bit of an edge when it came to the biggest pet contest at Start Over Rover’s inaugural Woofstock Saturday afternoon.
The 6-year-old Saint Bernard had competition from other big dogs, including a great Dane and a great Pyrenees. Rocky visited Woofstock with his owners, Jason and Crystal Graham of Hastings.
“I think Rocky’s weight clinched it,” Jason said.
Rocky may have been the biggest dog at Woofstock, but he was far from the only one.
Temperatures in the mid-70s brought out families and pets from throughout the Hastings area.
“The weather, I’m pleasantly surprised,” said Anne Halbert, Start Over Rover co-founder. “I was a little worried when it was hitting 100 degrees last week. But the turnout? You just never know what to expect. I guess honestly I didn’t think there would be this many people and this many animals. It has been a great turnout.”
Many of the dogs at the event, such as Rocky, were adopted from Start Over Rover.
There was a bounce house, basketball shooting game, yard games, food vendors and a beer garden at the event, which took place on First Street between Lincoln and Hastings avenues.
Destiny Garcia and Andrew Dowling of Bladen attended Woofstock with Jagermeister, their Australian shepherd, hanging tree dog mix.
Wearing a Hawaiian shirt and fedora hat, Jagermeister won the best costume contest as a tourist.
“There was a lot of cute costumes,” Garcia said. “We’re grateful that we won.”
Introducing Jagermeister during the contest, Halbert said she was impressed Jagermeister allowed the hat.
“I made him to get used to it, and there’s a lot going on,” Garcia said. “He’s not really paying attention to it.”
Her dogs are no strangers to costumes.
“My dogs are my children,” she said. “They’re our children. They wear socks, shoes, shirts, hats, all of it. We love dressing them up.”
She was impressed with Woofstock.
“This was a really great event,” she said. “I’m very excited to find out what next year’s going to be like. I’m sure it’s going to be bigger and even better.”
So, too, was Graham.
“This is awesome,” he said. “I think Rocky’s having a great time. He gets to come out here and see a lot of dogs — and some rabbits, it looks like, too. I think they ought to keep doing this every year. It’s a good time.”
It is just a coincidence that this first Woofstock coincided with Start Over Rover’s 10th anniversary.
“It was just that everybody had been isolated for so long,” Halbert said. “So we really wanted to get back out. We thought spring, early summer would be a great time and it just happens it is our 10th anniversary, so it made it that much more special.”
While the weather was perfect for most human and animal visitors, it was a little chilly for at least one person there.
Adam Primm, who is president of the Start Over Rover board of directors, was shivering a little bit after stepping out of the dunk tank where he had been dunked about a dozen times.
“Hastings Fire Department was nice enough to fill that thing up for us,” he said. “So it was very cold water from that fire hydrant over there. It’s a blast, though.”
He has been part of Start Over Rover for about four years and adopted a dog from the shelter.
“We’re 100% donation-based,” he said. “We don’t have any other outside funding. So stuff like this, this what makes us viable and keeps us going to support all the animals in the community we want to support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.