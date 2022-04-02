The city of Hastings continues to be in a strong financial position, exceeding most benchmarks and gaining ground in others.
That was how Roger Nash, the city’s director of finance, described the situation after the city received its audit report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021 from Grand Island accounting firm AMGL.
Marcy Luth with AMGL spoke about the audit during the Hastings City Council meeting on March 28.
One of the biggest advances for the city was the amount of outside grants and contributions received.
According to the audit, the city received $341 per capita from grants and contributions in 2021. That amount far exceeded both the 2020 mark of $201 and recommended amount of $215, according to benchmarks established based on comparable information from peer cities.
“I think for the most part everything pretty much stayed in line,” Nash said. “One of the biggest things she pointed out was the additional grant income, and a lot of that was just COVID-related, some additional funding there.”
One of the largest sources of COVID-19-related funding is the American Rescue Plan Act.
Of the $350 billion in emergency funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Hastings was to receive $4.37 million.
City officials still are finalizing how to spend those funds.
“We’ve received a number of requests for ARPA funding,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said. “We’ve talked about it. We have a short list we’ve prepared.”
Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
Nash said ARPA funds create a lot of opportunity for the city.
“It will certainly help, but you have to remember those funds are one-time funds so you were able to do some things that maybe you didn’t have the funding to do, but it also has to be something that’s a one-time cost,” he said.
There still are restrictions on what ARPA funds can be spent on, but Nash said there are fewer restrictions now than when the American Rescue Plan Act was passed a year ago.
“They’ve opened that up where we could do some streets or other projects with those ARPA funds, and if we were to do a street that would certainly allow us to not have to bond that or free up those monies to maybe do another project, do another street,” he said. “There’s certainly some ongoing benefits. It’s just a matter of making sure that we’re following all of the eligibility requirements for the money and understanding that we don’t create an ongoing cost by something that we do with it.”
When it comes to benchmarks, Hastings finished above the recommended amounts for revenue and below for expenses in nearly every category.
Even in the sales tax category, at $312 Hastings may be below the recommended level of $375 per capita, but the city still increased $27 per capita from the 2020 amount of $285.
That is the largest per-capita sales tax increase for the city in more than five years, and follows a trend of increasing per-capita receipts each year.
Hastings finished the last fiscal year with $5,054,176 in outstanding general obligation debt. Following $337,672 in payments, the current general obligation debt is $4,716,503.
Hastings finished with a debt-to-valuation ratio of .37% — much less than the recommended excellent threshold of 3%.
The city had $21.281 million in general fund cash as of Sept. 30, 2021. That balance is far above the target amount of $12.98 million.
The utility department cash was $87.99 million as of Sept. 30,2021, also well above the target amount of $68.305 million.
“I think we’re pretty in line with where we’ve been historically,” Nash said. “We’re in a good cash position. We’ve got some expenditures coming up that will probably eat into that general fund reserves a little bit, but certainly we’re in a good cash position now.”
