Some 30 steel-minded fabricators from 15 states met this weekend in Hastings to exchange expertise and experiences at a metal-shaping event at Custom Rides/Imperial Wheeling Machines shop in Industrial Park East.
Facilitated by shop owner Patrick Brubaker, his parents, Gary and Kim Brubaker, shop fabricator-welder Tyler Consbruck and friends, the three-day annual event connects sheet metal workers from multiple backgrounds and specialties for a series of seminars touching on various techniques and approaches to creating custom parts for rare automobiles that are oft-times impossible to find.
Now in its third year locally, the annual event is a less structured version of Brubaker’s monthly metal shaping classes, affording participants the chance to work on personal projects with experts in between five daily seminar presentations.
Roughly two-thirds of those in attendance had attended previous seminar events hosted by Brubaker. The group was composed of both seasoned professionals and former students; attendees shared in a common bond that unites them in their quest for knowledge. All are devoted metal heads looking to shape and mold the impossible piece.
Participants included several metal enthusiasts who are members on metalmeet.com and allmetalshaping.com — websites founded between 2000-2010 that are devoted to connecting sheet metal workers from around the world — and customers from the machine.
“This is just as much fun as you can have without getting in trouble,” Brubaker said. “You have different pockets of expertise, and it’s such a great thing to have all these people here together. If you don’t learn anything, you weren’t trying.
“The diversity of the people and their learning from each other is a wonderful thing. We have two top-shelf aircraft welders and fabricators here. That’s far outside my realm. That’s why we have the seminars. They may be able to answer questions you don’t even know you had — just all-around technical thinkers.”
Examples of projects tackled by those in attendance included an interior trunk liner for an Anglia (English Ford) vehicle and bumper for a Delahaye French-built coach car.
“Most of this stuff deals with classic cars and creating obsolete parts, even building complete cars from scratch,” Brubaker said. “One of our class projects was a 1956 Aston Martin DBR1. Only five were made, and the last one sold at auction for $22 million, so no one is going to let me get close to measure it. So we bought a model car that’s 1/18th scale and scaled it up.
“But not everything is about fantasy things you’ll never be able to touch. If you’ve got say, a 1930 Reo, there were not a lot of them around, but if you can find a picture of it you can make what’s missing.”
Steve Hamilton, 69, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, is a longtime friend of Brubaker who helped organize the event. The owner of Hamilton Classics, he has been restoring antique and classic cars for more than 30 years.
“The whole goal of these things is to share experiences and knowledge,” he said. “You can talk about how you do something, but until you experience it, it’s really hard to pick up the skills. To learn this craft, you nearly have to be hands-on with it.”
That there were several no-shows to the event actually may have served to benefit those who did attend, he said.
“Some of these local gatherings can be fairly large,” Hamilton said. “It’s hard to keep everybody busy. With 30 people, it’s very manageable. We try to keep people interested and explain things, then let them take it to some other part of the shop and work on it. It turns out to be a really good educational learning experience.”
Seminar topics included a bead roller machine tutorial and demonstrations of tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding and Pullmax metal shaping and forming. In most instances, hands-on was the order of the day.
“If you get too many people there, they are just standing there with their hands in their pockets,” Hamilton said. “We don’t like to see that because there’s very little or no learning going on.
“It isn’t something you’re going to learn in one weekend, but hopefully they picked up a few tips. If you’ve already got a general knowledge you can usually pick up things that somebody else has experienced over their career that you can take home to improve your skill sets. Sometimes it’s the little things that make a difference when you’re trying to improve your quality or production.”
From a social standpoint, Hamilton sees metal-shaping events as opportunities to catch up with old friends and acquaintances.
“It’s like a family reunion in some respects,” he said. “Some of these people I’ve known since 2000.”
Presenter Jim Hery, 67, of Belfast, Tennessee, has been fashioning custom car bodies fitted to a chassis that create finished automobiles for 48 years. A legend on the now defunct Pebble Beach Road Races California circuit, the 16-time class winner has been sharing his expertise at metal shaping events for more than a dozen years after befriending Brubaker at one of the events.
“People have helped me out, and I’ve helped them out,” he said. “Everybody benefits from it, the ideas. And people have things they don’t need that somebody else can use, so you just trade things around.”
Though there is much that can be taught during a seminar, Hery said, it takes a special mindset to fabricate parts from scratch. Developing and perfecting such skills takes years to accomplish. Though not an end-all, metal shaping events are a great place to hone one’s skill set, for better or for worse.
“Most of the jobs I work are 2,500 to 3,000 hours. Most people aren’t married that long,” he quipped. “It’s a good feeling when you get a car done after spending that much time on it.
“You have to have vision. We’re trying to get younger people involved, but it’s a labor-intense business (that requires) a sacrifice most people don’t understand anymore.”
Attendee Steve Bowden, 51, of Rochester, Illinois, is a commercial sheet metal worker who continues to indulge in metal shaping projects after working six years of working full time on the fabrication side of the business. His involvement in the metal shaping community started in 2007 and includes organizing and promoting the annual Metal Meet event, which this year is slated for Oct. 7-10 in Oblong, Illinois.
“This is my hobby and passion, building hot rods and custom cars mostly,” he said. “I’m here mostly to try out new things — experimenting with a little torch welding, comparing techniques, gathering information and learning.
“It’s a great gathering of people and a fun time. You can start talking to someone and there’s always something similar to go to to have a decent conversation.”
