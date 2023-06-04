Several of the in the Half Hastings Half Marathon make their way along the Pioneer Spirit Trail at Lake Hastings June 3, 2023. The Half Hastings, which includes a 13.1-mile half-marathon, as well as 5k and 1-mile events, attracts crowds of participants and spectators each year.
A pep band made up of Hastings Middle School students plays in the south shelter house at Lake Hastings June 3, 2023, to spur on the runners in the Half Hastings Half Marathon. The runners' route took them along the Pioneer Spirit Trail in the park.
Saturday brought the yearly revival of an event that has become established as a Hastings community tradition: The running of the Half Hastings Half Marathon, as well as related 5k and 1-mile events.
Half-marathon runners traversed the city on a winding, 13.1-mile route that took them from the starting line at Hastings Middle School at Second Street and Marian Road, to the finish line at Lloyd Wilson Field on the Hastings College campus near 12th Street and Elm Avenue. The race began at 7:30 a.m.
