Saturday brought the yearly revival of an event that has become established as a Hastings community tradition: The running of the Half Hastings Half Marathon, as well as related 5k and 1-mile events.  

Half-marathon runners traversed the city on a winding, 13.1-mile route that took them from the starting line at Hastings Middle School at Second Street and Marian Road, to the finish line at Lloyd Wilson Field on the Hastings College campus near 12th Street and Elm Avenue. The race began at 7:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags