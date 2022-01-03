After a reprieve from the snow and frigid temperatures that settled over the region on New Year’s Day, Tribland will be in for another wintry blast Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
The National Weather Service reports that snow will move into the region from northwest to southeast Wednesday afternoon and end by dawn Thursday, with the greatest potential for 2-4 inches in south central Nebraska west of U.S. Highway 281.
While the snowfall amounts likely won’t be dramatic, the white stuff will be dry and will be propelled by northerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour, bringing at least some problems with blowing snow, NWS said in a forecast summary Monday afternoon.
Ice isn’t expected with the storm, but slippery road conditions may be expected — and wind chills overnight and through midafternoon Thursday are expected to reach the dangerous zone of 15-25 degrees below zero.
Air temperatures are expected to hit minus-4 Wednesday and Thursday nights. Thursday’s daytime high is expected to be 7 degrees.
Some warming is expected as the weekend approaches, with partly sunny skies and a daytime high of 24 on Friday and 42 on Saturday.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is subject to updates between now and then.
