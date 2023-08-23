Spectators will be offered a glimpse back in time as the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association has its 42nd annual fly-in this weekend at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
Historic aircraft dating back to the 1930s will be brought in for the fly-in, which Hastings first hosted in 2022. Last year, several historic airplane models were represented, including Stearman, Waco, Ryan and Howard.
Several old biplanes will be onsite for viewing this year.
Planes will start arriving Friday with events scheduled for association members through Tuesday.
The event is open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and includes the monthly hamburger fly-in cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the old brick hangar.
The Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association is one of the oldest Antique Airplane Association chapters in the United States, with members hailing from Chadron to Beatrice and everywhere in between.
The group has met at the Hastings Airport on the last Saturday each month during warmer months since March 2022.
The fly-in will conclude Aug. 29 with the start of the second annual Blakesburg Bendix, leaving Hastings Municipal Airport at 9:30 a.m.
The Blakesburg Bendix honors the Bendix Trophy, a point-to-point race from Burbank, California, to Cleveland, Ohio, founded in 1931 by industrialist Vincent Bendix as part of the National Air Races. The race last was flown in 1962.
In the current rendition, pilots using 1930s- and 1940s-era aircraft estimate the flight time between Hastings and Blakesburg, Iowa. Planes make stops at Crete Municipal Airport, Red Oak Municipal Airport in Iowa and Greenfield Municipal Airport in Iowa before making the final leg of the journey.
Pilots are judged on how close their estimate is to their actual flying time with the lowest difference being declared the winner.
