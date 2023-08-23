Airport file photo
An antique airplane takes off from Hastings Municipal Airport after the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association's fly-in on Aug. 30, 2022.

 Amy Roh/Tribune/

Spectators will be offered a glimpse back in time as the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association has its 42nd annual fly-in this weekend at the Hastings Municipal Airport.

Historic aircraft dating back to the 1930s will be brought in for the fly-in, which Hastings first hosted in 2022. Last year, several historic airplane models were represented, including Stearman, Waco, Ryan and Howard.

