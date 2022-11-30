Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. is bringing in a pair of rare, historical airplanes to the Hastings Municipal Airport.
A 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model are scheduled to arrive at the airport late morning Sunday in pieces, transported by pickup and trailer.
The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. from the Airpower Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa. Blakesburg also is home to the Antique Airplane Association.
Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. leases the big, brick hangar at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
The Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association and Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. are separate but related organizations. Todd Harders of rural Cairo is president of both Nebraska organizations.
He said, to the best of his knowledge, the incoming historical airplanes — both manufactured in Lincoln — are each one of a kind within Nebraska. A Lincoln Aerosport is on display in the terminal of the Lincoln Airport, but it is a different model.
Harders said the hope is to repair the planes and make them flyable again.
“This is the neatest thing ever because this is what we were after,” he said of having historic aircraft on site.
Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. received the airplanes in large part because of the reputation of the organization as well as the Hastings Municipal Airport, Harders said.
“We’re really excited about being here at Hastings and having historical airplanes at that historical hangar,” he said.
Board members and volunteers would do the repairs.
To make rebuilding the planes possible will require public support. Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. is hoping to raise funds for parts and insurance.
“It’s going to take a considerable amount of money,” Harders said.
For more information, including donating to the project, contact Harders at 308-380-5079.
