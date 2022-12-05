One of the wings of a 1928 Lincoln Page airplane is moved into a hanger at Hastings Municipal Airport Sunday morning. Back left is Byron Jorgensen, Pat Schmitz (back right), Lynn Alber (front left) and Glen Bredthauer (front right).
Packed in with old couch cushions and big pieces of foam, a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model airplane made the trip to Hastings in pieces this weekend from the Air Power Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa.
The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. from the Air Power Museum.
Blakesburg also is home to the Antique Airplane Association.
Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. leases the big, brick hangar at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
The Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association and Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. are separate but related organizations. Todd Harders of rural Cairo is president of both Nebraska organizations.
He drove the truck hauling the flatbed trailer that carried the bodies of the two planes as well as wings of the Aerosport.
“Once we got everything loaded and strapped down, we had to stop twice within the first 10 miles to get things adjusted a little bit better, and then we were good to go,” Harders said after arriving in Hastings late Sunday morning.
A second trailer transported the wings for the Page, as well as other plane parts.
Harders is a board member for the national Antique Airplane Association.
He said Brent Taylor, chairman of the Air Power Museum, asked him whether Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. was interested in housing the two antique planes that were constructed in Lincoln.
The planes are quite rare. Harders said the Page is one of four of its kind still in existence.
Now that the Page and Aerosport are in Hastings, Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation representatives and other volunteers will assess the planes to see what work needs to be done.
“It’s obvious they haven’t flown in quite a few years,” Harders said.
The plan is to repair the plans and make them flyable again.
“An airplane’s a big piece of equipment,” said Glen Bredthauer of Hastings, vice president of Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. “It just takes a long time and a lot of people to put it together.”
He said it could take four people to put on the wings.
“If you work on it all day every day it don’t take that long,” Bredthauer said. “You work on weekends and after hours, it just takes a while. Then if we find parts missing then we’ve got another problem, where are we going to find parts for rare airplanes?”
Fundraising is another big step.
Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation welcomes public interest in the project.
The group hosted monthly hamburger feed fly-ins throughout the spring, summer and fall that were well attended.
Those will resume in the spring.
“Everything fits with what we’re wanting to do here,” Harders said. “Next year we’ll be spending more time here, getting more airplanes and adding on to all this.”
For more information, including donating to the project, contact Harders at 308-380-5079.
