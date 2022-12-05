Packed in with old couch cushions and big pieces of foam, a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model airplane made the trip to Hastings in pieces this weekend from the Air Power Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa.

The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. from the Air Power Museum.

Todd Harders arrives at Hastings Municipal Airport hauling a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model. The plan is to repair the planes, on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. from the Airpower Museum, and make them flyable again.
