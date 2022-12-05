p12-05-22HMAantiquePlanes1.jpg
Antique airplanes to be restored arrive in Hastings Sunday morning.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Todd Harders arrives at Hastings Municipal Airport hauling a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model. The plan is to repair the planes, on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc. from the Airpower Museum, and make them flyable again.

Packed in with old couch cushions and big pieces of foam, a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model airplane made the trip in pieces this weekend from the Airpower Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa.

The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc., from the Airpower Museum.

p12-05-22HMAantiquePlanes2.jpg
Pat Schmitz (front) and Glen Bredthauer prepare to move a 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model off a flatbed trailer after its arrival to Hastings Sunday morning.
p12-05-22HMAantiquePlanes3.jpg
A 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model is moved off a flatbed trailer after its arrival to Hastings Sunday morning.
p12-05-22HMAantiquePlanes4.jpg
One of the wings of a 1928 Lincoln Page airplane is moved into a hanger at Hastings Municipal Airport Sunday morning. Back left is Byron Jorgensen, Pat Schmitz (back right), Lynn Alber (front left) and Glen Bredthauer (front right).
