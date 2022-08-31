An event in Hastings that celebrated antique aircraft was punctuated Tuesday morning by a competition that paid homage to the history and ingenuity of aviators of the past.
The Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st annual fly-in began Friday afternoon. It ended Tuesday with the start of the inaugural Blakesburg Bendix and Air King Charity Challenge.
Four planes participated in the Bendix flight, during which pilots of the participating 1930s- and 40s-era aircraft estimated how long it would take them to fly from Hastings to a fly-by runway at the airport in Crete — at an elevation of 100 feet — and then on to Red Oak, Iowa, for the day.
The Bravo flight, a second, non-competitive wave of 10 planes, followed behind the Bendix participants along the same route.
On Wednesday, all participants will fly from Red Oak to Greenfield, Iowa, and on to Blakesburg, Iowa, for the Antique Airplane Association’s Invitational Fly-In.
The Blakesburg Bendix honors the Bendix Trophy, a point-to-point race from Burbank, California, to Cleveland, Ohio, founded in 1931 by industrialist Vincent Bendix as part of the National Air Races.
The last Bendix Trophy Race was flown in 1962.
Doug Rozendaal of Clear Lake, Iowa, arrived in Hastings Tuesday morning for the Blakesburg Bendix flying a replica of Mister Mulligan, the plane that won the Bendix Trophy as well as the Thompson Trophy in 1935.
Rozendaal’s replica plane was built in 1982 by Jim Younkin in Springdale, Arkansas.
He anticipated he would fly 230-240 mph along the route.
“This is an effort to draw some attention to some of the aviation history,” Rozendaal said.
He said military airplanes were struggling to beat 200 miles per hour in 1935.
Mister Mulligan was designed and developed by Ben Howard and Gordon Israel, who went on to become an engineer for the Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp.
Rozendaal said at the time Mister Mulligan was constructed, nearly 90 years ago, racing planes of the day had minimal comforts. Most of them didn’t even have an enclosed cockpit.
Mister Mulligan was comfortable with a cab that went on to be a predecessor for future planes’.
He said the plane is proof that good ideas come from individuals.
“This is an opportunity, number one, to honor the men and the ingenuity they had to build an airplane like that that at the time was really the fastest thing in the world. And number two is to cause people to remember what they did and how they did it,” he said.
Todd Harders, president of the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association, participated in the Bravo flight.
“These guys have come a long way to make this trip from here over to Blakesburg to the antique fly-in,” he said. “This is a great group. I’ve been flying with these guys for a long time. Some I’ve just met.”
Planes participating in different aspects of the fly-in came from other states including Colorado, California, Texas, South Carolina and Washington.
Airport manager Matt Kuhr was impressed with the Bendix and Bravo fliers.
“The planes that were here are pretty incredible,” he said. “They’ve flown in from all over the country. Just to have them here at our airport and take off from here, it’s just fun to see all the birds in one spot.”
He was pleased with the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association annual fly-in. While conditions were nearly perfect for departure Tuesday afternoon, the group’s hamburger feed on Saturday was hampered by rain.
Rainfall kept some potential participants from flying in on Saturday.
Hastings is home to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s monthly meetings and hamburger feeds, which occur the last Saturday of each month.
“Our airport works really well,” Kuhr said. “It’s growing, and hopefully we can do these more often.”
