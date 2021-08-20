B LADEN — Former Bladen resident Antonette “Toni” Turner is remembered as a living part of history dating back to the Dust Bowl and the life of early pioneers in Webster County.
Turner died Aug. 13 at the age of 101 at Brookdale Senior Living in McCook.
Funeral services were Aug. 17 at the United Methodist Church in Bladen with the Rev. Dan Albers and Pastor Connie Karr officiating. Interment was in the East Lawn Cemetery at Bladen.
Turner was the granddaughter of Anna Pavelka, the woman whose life inspired the lead character in the 1918 Willa Cather novel, “My Ántonia.”
Turner often shared her memories of her grandmother and was a proponent of Cather, who knew Pavelka when both were growing up in Webster County in the 1880s.
Ashley Olson, executive director of the Willa Cather Foundation and the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, described Turner as a “dear friend and a gracious supporter” of the Cather foundation.
“Her spontaneous visits and regular appearances at our annual conference will be greatly missed by everyone she touched,” Olson said. “As we celebrate Antonette’s life, we are grateful for all that she did to encourage reading of Cather’s literature and for her commitment to keeping Anna Pavelka’s memory alive. Antonette’s ability to captivate audiences young and old with her stories was one of her many great gifts.”
Turner also was heavily involved in efforts to celebrate Czech culture.
Deb Polacek, a past president of the South Central Nebraska Czech Society and delegate to the Nebraska Czechs, said Turner was a regular attendee at the annual South Central Czech Festival in Hastings.
She said Turner always was eager to help and bring fresh ingredients for making kolaches. Turner was awarded the Vladimir Kucera Award by the statewide organization in 2016.
“I’d say we’ve lost a piece of living history,” Polacek said.
Polacek described Turner as positive, energetic and enthusiastic. She described how Turner would pass down recipes as well as stories of early immigrants to the area.
In her days as a schoolteacher, Polacek said, she would invite Turner to share her tales with students as a way to preserve that history.
“I think her energy in the classroom really helped those youngsters,” Polacek said. “Her firsthand accounts are very important for the students to hear. You sure don’t get that from a textbook.”
Antonette Willa Skupa Turner, the daughter of Julia Irene (Pavelka) and Johnny J. Skupa, was born June 9, 1920, on a farm southwest of Campbell.
Turner attended Ferguson School District No. 31 through the eighth grade.
She graduated from Campbell High School with a class of 35 students in 1939.
She married Carrol Frank Turner on Oct. 24, 1943, and became a member of the Bladen United Methodist Church. The couple had two children, Barry and Alana.
In 1942, Turner spent hours visiting her grandmother, Anna Pavelka. In the 1950s, Turner was asked to speak about her grandmother to the P.E.O. chapter in Kearney, which began her speaking career.
The Nebraska Humanities Council learned of Turner’s presentation and helped finance her in two programs.
Turner contacted the Willa Cather Foundation to create two lifetime scholarships to graduating seniors who read “My Ántonia” and were continuing their education in the literary arts. Turner was proud to present the annual scholarship.
As a member of the Bladen United Methodist Church she held offices on both the local and district levels.
She was a past extension club president in Webster County and had served as chairwoman of the Heart Association in the 1960s. She served as president of the Nebraska Czechs organization and received the Validmir Kucera Award for spreading the Czech language.
Survivors include her daughter, Alana Hoyt and husband Ronald; daughter-in-law, Joyce Turner; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Skupa.
