Hot temperatures and humidity pushing heat indices well above the century mark Saturday and the days to follow pose a potentially dangerous time for Triblanders.
Information from the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office alerts the public to an extended period of above-normal temperatures expected to begin this weekend and continue deep into next week.
The entire Tribune coverage area has been placed under an Excessive Heat Watch scheduled to begin at noon Saturday and continue through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Heat index values of 100-110 degrees are possible during the afternoon and evening hours each of those days.
That’s not welcome news for organizers or participants preparing for special events around the area this weekend, including Kool-Aid Days, the Oregon Trail Rodeo, the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association’s Antique and Collectors Show, and the Triple F Festival in Fairfield.
Counties currently in the large watch area, which encompasses much of central and all of eastern Nebraska, plus north central and northeastern Kansas, are those with the best potential for multiple days with heat index values near 105 degrees. As of Thursday afternoon, Saturday was expected to be the overall hottest day with the most widespread concern.
Forecast high air temperatures for Hastings include 102 Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; 101 Wednesday; and 98 Thursday. NWS attributes the forecast to a strong area of high pressure aloft building across the region.
The expected high heat and humidity raise the specter of heat-related illnesses, especially for individuals working or otherwise spending time outdoors. The National Weather Service warns that conditions can become dangerous quickly, and that heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards and should not be underestimated.
Among the tips NWS is sharing:
- Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car.
- Drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
- Spend time in the air conditioning and in the shade.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can lead to heat stroke, include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Those experiencing such symptoms should move to a cooler area immediately, loosen clothing, sip cool water, and seek medical help if the symptoms don’t improve.
Heat stroke symptoms include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness. If someone is suspected of having heat stroke, immediate steps should include calling 911, moving the person to a cooler area, loosening clothing and removing extra layers, and cooling with water or ice.
Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.
