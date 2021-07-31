The Hastings Aquacourt Water Park will begin decreasing its hours of operation due to limited staff as the pool season comes to a close.
Regular hours are typically noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week for the main pool, wave pool and lazy river.
The lazy river will close for the season on Aug. 8. The wave pool will close for the season on Aug. 10.
The Aquacourt will close for the season Aug. 16.
Hours will change Saturday according to staff availability, and the following limitations will be in place:
- July 31: Wave pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 1: Lazy river limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 2: Lazy river closed
- Aug. 3: Wave pool and lazy river closed
- Aug. 4: Wave pool closed; lazy river limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 5: Lazy river closed; wave pool limited to 12-4 p.m.
- Aug. 6: Wave pool closed; lazy river limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 7: Lazy river closed; wave pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 8: Lazy river closed for the rest of the season; wave pool closed
- Aug. 9: Wave pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 10: Wave pool closed for the rest of the season
- Aug. 11: Main pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 12: Main pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 13: Main pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 14: Main pool open from noon to 8 p.m.
- Aug. 15: Main pool limited to noon to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 16: Aquacourt closes for the season
