After several cold, wet days, the forecast is looking promising for the opening of the Hastings Aquacourt Water Park with temperatures in the high 80s on Saturday and Monday and low 90s on Sunday.
“Thankfully, we’re getting all of the rain out of the weather system here early this week and maybe people can come out of their homes and come enjoy the water park,” said Ryan Martin, recreation superintendent for the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department.
Martin made a plea about a month ago for more lifeguards. Since then, the Aquacourt has added a few more guards.
“We’re still not at where we want to be,” he said. “But I don’t think it’ll affect operations.”
It will be a juggling act, he said, trying to piece together a schedule.
“We’re going to do our very best to keep everything open from noon to 8 p.m. every day as best as we can for the community,” Martin said.
The Aquacourt needs 18 guards on deck for full operations. So far, 34 guards are employed, but Martin said the ideal number is 50-60 guards.
“The only thing it would affect is if we get a bunch of lifeguards that need off with vacations,” he said. “So we’re going to have to juggle that with being short on what we normally have.”
In fact, the Aquacourt still is looking for lifeguards.
“If we need to hire someone two weeks from now and get them trained up, we certainly can,” he said.
An employee must be certified to be a lifeguard.
Typically, that certification is done at the Hastings Family YMCA during the offseason. However, Martin said if enough potential lifeguards are interested in the job, the Aquacourt could play host to a certification class.
“The more guards we could have, the more it could help out everybody’s schedule to be flexible leaving for vacation,” he said.
The Aquacourt could use 30 more guards.
“As many as possible,” he said. “We’re low on it.”
Season pass costs increased slightly this summer.
The cost for a child’s pass, ages 5-15, is $90 for the season. Children 4 and younger are free.
For ages 16-54 it is $100; the cost is $90 for 55-plus. A group up to three is $175, a group up to four is $225, and a group up to six is $275.
“A lot of that had to do with we’re seeing increases in chemical costs,” Martin said. “That has gone up significantly.”
The Aquacourt also raised wages for staff in order to recruit more lifeguards and retain staff from losing them to other employers.
“We usually start at minimum wage; however, we did increase that a little bit above minimum wage,” Martin said.
He said the Aquacourt lost employees from 2021 to higher-paying jobs this year.
Season passes can be purchased Friday at the Parks and Rec office at 2015 W. Third St., or at the Aquacourt beginning Saturday.
Daily passes for children increased from $6 to $7.
Prices remain the same for adults at $8 and seniors at $7.
Anyone under the age of 9 must be accompanied by someone 14 or older.
Nightly discounts themes will continue beginning the first full week in June:
- Monday Night Mania, $3 admission, 5-8 p.m.
- Two for 1 Nights, two admissions for the price of one on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Family Nights, half off admission for immediate family members.
- Group Rate, 15 or more people, $1 off admission.
- Twilight Rate, $1 off individual admission 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sunday. This doesn’t apply with other discount pricing.
River walking and lap swimming will be available from 11-11:45 a.m.
River walking also will be available in the evenings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-9 p.m.
The cost for that will be $3 or included with a membership pass.
New this year, the orange slide that is part of the zero-depth playground was closed in 2021 due to a pump issue. Everything was fixed during the offseason.
“So we’re able to open that up and that will feel like a new feature,” Martin said.
Also, the tall, yellow slide was repainted and the seams inside were smoothed for a better ride.
The lap pool also was painted.
“We’ve been doing some minor things in the off season to make the water park shine a little bit,” Martin said.
The Aquacourt now is 18 years old, and the city is taking a proactive approach to maintenance.
“The water park is starting to see its age now, since 2004,” Martin said. “Our pumps are starting to show wear and tear. They are big-ticket items. So we can’t just necessarily pull out of our operating budget each year to replace a pump. So we’re trying to be proactive and see which ones are in worse condition than others to try to plan and get those fixed.”
Maintenance staff members have worked long hours to get the Aquacourt ready.
“We’ve got everything going,” he said. “The pools are all filled already. Getting lounge chairs put out on the pool deck and making minor adjustments before we get started. Kudos to the staff for working really hard these last couple of weeks getting everything going so we could have a water park for the community.”
