After being taken offline more than three weeks ago due to a major leak, the lazy river feature at Hastings’ Aquacourt Water Park is scheduled to reopen to patrons on July 7, the city of Hastings announced.
The lazy river had been filled as of Wednesday afternoon, but a couple of additional days are needed to ensure the chemicals in the water are balanced, the city stated in a news release.
The lazy river was closed June 12 after beginning to lose copious amounts of water late on June 6.
From June 7 until the feature was closed, workers added 20,000 gallons of water per day — 10% of the total volume of water the feature requires.
It took officials some time to find the leak, but eventually they discovered a significant hole in an iron fitting on a return line. The damaged fitting was replaced with help from a crane.
“A huge thanks to the Hastings Utilities Water Department for their expertise and assistance in repairing the leak,” the city said.
Aquacourt, 2200 W. Third St., opened in 2004. It’s operated each late May through mid-August by the city Parks and Recreation Department.
The lazy river feature is a narrow, relatively shallow pool of flowing water that meanders around the east side of the water park. The “current” carries patrons in inflatable tubes around the feature in a counterclockwise direction.
After the lazy river was closed on June 12, the water was drained and workers searched for the leak.
The pipes were surveyed using pipe inspection cameras.
The repair area abuts the west side of the water park’s wave pool feature.
A provided photo of the damage shows a large spot where the iron fitting corroded away and a breach occurred.
Jeff Hassenstab, city parks and receation director, said iron fittings in the Aquacourt piping infrastructure are subject to a corrosive environment with exposure to chemicals, and that the fitting where the hole developed just wore down.
New fittings that were installed as part of the repair job are covered with an epoxy coating that will help them to withstand conditions better, Hassenstab said.
Wednesday was the first day Aquacourt was selling midseason passes, which are good from now until the water park closes for the year.
Midseason passes are available for youths (ages 5-15), adults (16-54) and seniors (55 and up), as well as for groups of up to three, four and six, with a tag-on charge for an additional immediate family member.
On July 8, daily admission to Aquacourt will be half-price because of a swim meet taking place in the main pool, which includes the water slides and diving board area.
