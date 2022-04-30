Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 56F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.