MINDEN — Forty junior high and high school marching bands as well as thousands of spectators were treated to a beautiful afternoon Saturday for the 32nd Minden Bandfest.

The parade began near Bethany Home south of Minden High School and followed First Street east to Brown Avenue, then Brown (Nebraska Highway 10), north to Fifth Street, then Fifth Street back west toward the school campus.

Heartland of America
