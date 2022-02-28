Hastings police have temporarily blocked off a street near Alcott Elementary School as they attempt to make contact with a man who may have been involved in a foiled robbery attempt Monday afternoon.
Police barricaded the block of California Avenue between Second and Third streets, just across from the school.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said there is no danger to the school, but school officials were notified and students were released as normal.
Police are investigating an attempted robbery Monday afternoon at Discount City, 819 E. South St.
Doremus said an unarmed man reportedly entered the convenience store about 1 p.m. and grabbed three bags of money. The suspect tried to leave but was stopped by an employee and store patron. The suspect left the money behind and fled the area.
No one was hurt in the incident and the bags of money were recovered.
The employee contacted police and provided a license plate number and description of the vehicle the suspect was driving away from the scene.
Doremus said a search of the vehicle registration led officers to the 200 block of North California Avenue.
Police are trying to contact the individual to discuss the incident, but Doremus said they do not consider him a suspect at this time.
He said the street has been blocked off to ensure the public safety until the situation is resolved.
