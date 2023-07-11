One year after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that no constitutional right to abortion exists in the United States, several Hastings area Christian congregations are making additional efforts to ease the financial and psychological burdens on women and families who carry their pregnancies to term under difficult circumstances.

A $10,000 matching grant — part of a $1 million Life Match grant offered by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod — was secured by Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings and 14 other Hastings area LCMS congregations through a fundraising drive that collected nearly $13,000 in matching funds to assist women and families dealing with unplanned pregnancies through the Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center in Hastings.

