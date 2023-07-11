One year after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that no constitutional right to abortion exists in the United States, several Hastings area Christian congregations are making additional efforts to ease the financial and psychological burdens on women and families who carry their pregnancies to term under difficult circumstances.
A $10,000 matching grant — part of a $1 million Life Match grant offered by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod — was secured by Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings and 14 other Hastings area LCMS congregations through a fundraising drive that collected nearly $13,000 in matching funds to assist women and families dealing with unplanned pregnancies through the Wellspring Pregnancy and Health Center in Hastings.
Peace Lutheran is part of the LCMS Nebraska District’s Hastings Circuit, which also includes Faith Lutheran and Zion Lutheran in Hastings; St. Paul’s, Kenesaw; St. Paul, Lowell Township; Trinity, Blue Hill; Zion, Red Cloud; Calvary, Rosemont; Zion, Wanda Township; St. Paul’s, Holstein; Trinity, Campbell; St. Paul, Minden; Christ, near Prosser; and Grace, Franklin.
St. Paul Lutheran in Doniphan, which is part of a neighboring circuit, also chose to participate in the fundraiser.
In a related mission, parishes across the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln — including St. Cecilia and St. Michael’s parishes in Hastings — are working to get the word out to parishioners on how to connect those needing help with the numerous expenses that accompany childbirth with area agencies and programs able to assist them, including Wellspring, which has offices in the Crosier Park Professional Center, 223 E. 14th St.
Joan Primrose, a member of Peace Lutheran Church and project director of the LCMS fundraising effort, said the initiative serves to remind those in crisis situations that the church community is committed to assisting families through the challenges posed by their unplanned pregnancies. She said the churches hope to encourage those who may otherwise feel overwhelmed and under-supported to keep their unborn child.
She said the need is greater in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on June 24, 2022, in the case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a ruling that outright overturned the court’s Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973 and left decisions about abortion restrictions to state legislatures across the country.
In the past year, Nebraska and many other states have enacted additional restrictions on abortion, even as other states have approved measures protecting women’s access to abortion services.
“Since Roe was overturned, one of the greatest needs for moms nationwide has been to see practical health given when the baby is born,” Primrose said. “Because of rising inflation, expectant parents are under more financial pressure than in previous years. If the pro-life community wants women to choose life, we must be ready to help them during that critical first six to eight weeks and beyond by helping them pay for rent or groceries or utilities and providing relational support.
“It’s one thing to say, ‘Keep your baby,’ but then those young women have a lot of expenses. We try to help them pay their car insurance, secure car seats, food, diapers and whatever we can do for these young mothers.”
A mentor training program offered by Wellspring educates volunteers on how to interact with women and families in crisis situations to enable them to feel supported and understood during their transitions to parenthood. Supportive programs already in the works at Peace Lutheran include a “Breakfast With Baby” event for parishioners to provide those in need with diapers, food and a listening ear.
“We want to give churches opportunities for relationships that could open doors for moms to attend church or become involved in a church,” Primrose said.
Success stories from Wellspring suggest the program continues to have an impact on the lives of its clients.
In one instance, a new mother dealing with substance abuse was moved to tears when the agency stepped in to help her pay her car insurance bill, in spite of her long history of making bad choices. Another client exhibited a newfound peace after receiving a donation of groceries, diapers and wipes from the organization.
While Christian church bodies and other faith-based organizations have varying stances on the morality of intentional abortion and if or when it should be legal, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and the Roman Catholic Church are among many groups that strongly oppose intentional abortion.
And while many religious groups across the spectrum of views on abortion work to promote maternal health and children’s welfare and assist young families, LCMS and Catholic organizations are among those actively seeking ways to reduce demand for abortion in society.
Within the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, Jeff Schinstock coordinates training programs for the “Walking with Moms in Need” effort. Started in 2019 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the initiative aims to educate all Catholics across the nation on how to assist those women and families who find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.
“At some level, every parish is involved,” Schinstock said. “It is not so much a diocesan effort, but more of a local effort where we say, ‘Let’s do the job of assessing what resources are there already and then educating our folks in the pews on that.’ We follow that by recognizing what needs exist and how we can go about filling those spots.”
Schinstock said it comes as news to some that the Catholic Church always has endeavored to assist women and families through unplanned pregnancies.
Accusations denouncing the Catholic Church for doing little to help mothers and fathers with their everyday challenges of parenthood are off-base, he said.
“The narrative we’ve heard, that the church is pro-birth and not pro-life, couldn’t be further from the truth,” Schinstock said. “It is important for us to educate our people on the power the institution has to be used for the good of society. That happens at the local level with diaper drives and pregnancy help centers. Catholic Social Services does many great things in our Nebraska communities that people never hear about. It’s good that once in a while we stretch out our arms and say, ‘We’re here. We want to help.’ “
Strategies used by parishes to get out the word on services available to families dealing with an unplanned pregnancy include posting yard signs and business cards that offer contact information connecting them with local agencies set up to assist them.
Though success isn’t always easy to quantify when determining how successful a movement may be, Schinstock said, it is nevertheless imperative for everyone to do the right thing, even in the absence of outside affirmation.
“We should do the work, anyway,” he said. “This serves as a reminder of how we live our Christian life. It is who we are and what we do. If there is one soul out there who is scared or has lost hope, maybe they see our action as one that draws them into a loving community that is there for what they need.”
The Rev. Craig Clinch, pastor of St. Cecilia Church in Hastings, is committed to supporting the Walking With Moms in Need efforts locally. Steps taken to engage parishioners have included inviting Wellspring Director Mary Hall to speak after Masses, placing yard signs at the church and parish homes, and conducting annual diaper drives.
“We want to be a resource and help for those experiencing unplanned pregnancies, to be able to walk with them, help them choose life, then nourish that life by supporting their sons or daughters after birth,” Clinch said. “We’re just really happy to do all we can to help mothers and fathers who are in difficult situations. This program is set up to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.