Hastings, Alma and Red Cloud are among several communities awarded federal grant money to help develop rural workforce housing.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to 12 rural communities, according to a news release issued Monday.
Funds were awarded through the Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program, created to respond to the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic by increasing long-term housing stability.
DED opened applications for the program in November 2022 and received 27 applications totaling more than $19 million in funding requests.
The city of Hastings received $750,000, which will be used to develop housing in the southeast part of the city.
The Community Redevelopment Authority has an option to purchase a 3-acre parcel located at D Street between Cedar and Delaware avenues. The intent is to install a street through the middle of the parcel and build up to 24 townhomes for sale or rent for workforce housing.
The CRA would acquire the parcel and partner with Hastings Economic Development Corp. to provide Rural Workforce Housing Funds for the development of the parcel by local contractors.
“I'd like to thank the state for its continued support of workforce housing in our community,” Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said. “Workforce and housing are our largest challenges as a community, and this funding in this area of Hastings will go a long way toward addressing our needs.”
The cities of Alma and Red Cloud each received $1 million in funding.
Both cities worked with the South Central Economic Development District to identify potential projects and write the grant.
LeAnn Jochum, deputy director at SCEDD, said six of the 13 counties that SCEDD serves were eligible to apply for grants. The organization worked with eight communities to identify properties with dilapidated housing or buildings in need of serious repair.
Five of the eight communities SCEDD helped received grant funds through the program. Jochum said even communities that didn’t receive funds have gained more knowledge about their communities and ways to move forward.
SCEDD also assisted Bertrand, Palmer and St. Paul, which received grant funds. Other grant recipients included Arnold, Beatrice, Central City, McCook, North Platte and Pender.
“I truly believe this is going to be transformational for each of these communities,” Jochum said.
Funds awarded by the program may be used to support long-term housing security, to improve vacant and abandoned properties, including rehabilitation, renovation or maintenance necessary to secure vacant land or building removal and remediation of environmental contaminants, demolition or deconstruction, greening/vacant lot cleanup for conversion to affordable housing, for those households determined by DED to be disproportionately impacted.
Jochum said the communities that SCEDD helped each prioritized 10-20 properties that could benefit from the grant funding. If one doesn’t work out due to the tight timeline or regulations associated with the federal money, another will be chosen to pursue.
“Our journey is just beginning with these communities,” she said. “We will continue walking alongside each community in this process.”
The first step will be land development. In many rural communities, it can be difficult for developers to justify the expense of demolition or other preparation on the land because it can be difficult to recoup the costs.
The next part of the process would be to work with developers.
Jochum said there may be opportunity to use additional funds next year to provide low-interest loans to incentivize contractors and developers to build in rural communities.
She commended the community leaders who stepped up to go through the process with SCEDD in an effort to better their communities.
“They are the ones who are doing the work,” she said. “They are going to be the ones to see this through. We are like the navigator.”
