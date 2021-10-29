Nebraska District Court Judge Vicky L. Johnson announced her retirement effective Jan. 31, 2022, according to a news release from the Nebraska Judicial Branch.
Johnson has served on the district court bench in the First Judicial District for 17 years. The district includes Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties. Her main office is in Wilber.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Southeast Nebraska as a District Judge beginning in January 2004,” Johnson noted in her letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
She also is the presiding judge for the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court. She has held several volunteer positions within the Nebraska District Judges Association, including current co-chair of the District Judges Association Education Committee.
She is a member of the Supreme Court Judicial Branch Education Advisory Committee and a former member of the Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Committee.
Before taking the bench in 2004, Johnson had been in private practice in Crete since 1986.
After becoming a judge, Johnson was continuously retained by area voters, most recently in 2018.
The first step in replacing Johnson will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether, based on judicial workload statistics, her retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the district court bench.
