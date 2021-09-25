With cases of the novel coronavirus disease circulating widely in the area, local health providers are encouraging residents to consider vaccination as a way to help reduce the spread and the potential for being hospitalized.
The South Heartland District Health Department hosted a news conference Friday morning with Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, and Treg Vyzourek, CEO of Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior. South Heartland encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Barber said there has been a continuous uptick in patients as well as COVID-19 at the hospital. There were eight patients in the hospital due to the novel coronavirus infection on Friday morning — none of whom had been vaccinated.
He said that 95% of people across the United States who are being hospitalized haven’t been vaccinated. He encouraged people to get vaccinated.
So far, Barber said, Mary Lanning has been able to care for its patients, but it has been unable to take transfer requests due to staffing shortages.
“Our staff is tired,” he said. “They are stretched thin. It’s becoming a national problem as hospitals are trying to keep up.”
Vyzourek said Brodstone Memorial Hospital has experienced a similar rise in population. The hospital has had an extended period of high census, but he said the majority of cases aren’t related to COVID-19.
The larger problem is with the influx of patients to other facilities, he said.
“We’re experiencing issues transferring patients who need a higher level of care,” he said.
If that were to increase due to continued spread of the disease, Vyzourek said, staffing may become an issue there, as well.
Michele Bever, executive director of the health department, said the number of cases has spiked drastically in the last few weeks. In June, there were only eight cases reported in the district. By the middle of August, that had risen to 39 cases in a week.
Last week, there were 231 cases reported — nearly six times the number from August. So far this week, Bever said there were 147 cases.
And those numbers are in spite of a reduction in testing in the area.
Bever said that since the Test Nebraska program closed, testing hasn’t been nearly as available. The health department is exploring options to replace or expand testing. While testing is being offered by health providers and hospitals under certain circumstances, it’s not as prevalent.
“People aren’t getting tested as much,” she said.
Bever said the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is at its highest since December 2020.
The health department announced a COVID-19 advisory for the four-county district in a news release last week.
With the delta variant, Vyzourek said, the average age of patients has been decreasing.
“What we are seeing is the people who are sick are much younger,” he said.
Barber said new treatment options that have been developed as doctors have continued learning about the disease are helping to curb the need for extended hospital stays.
Compared to those who had been vaccinated, he said, patients become sicker and stay longer. He dismissed the idea that the vaccine isn’t effective.
“I don’t know where people are getting that information,” Barber said. “I encourage people to speak to their local physician about that.”
Barber said several hospitals decided to mandate vaccination in employees, but Mary Lanning declined to do so. Employees seemed to be convinced instead by the influx of younger patients.
“They watched some very young patients come into hospital with serious complications,” he said. “Once some of our employee saw that, they went and got their vaccine.”
